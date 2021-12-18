Shocking! Enraged monkeys kill around 250 puppies in revenge after dogs mauled one of their infants

Stories about animals and their aggressive behaviours are quite common. The aggressive behaviour of the animals can be either predatory or anti-predatory and it also varies from animal to animal. The aggression of dogs will be different from tigers. But when aggression turns into cruelty and brutality, then it becomes distressing.

A shocking incident happened, when a group of monkeys allegedly killed around 250 puppies in Beed, a district in Indian state Maharashtra.

It has been termed as an act of revenge by News18, which stated that the incident, which took place in Beed's Majalgaon, happened after some stray dogs said to have mauled an infant monkey to death in the area.

Since then, the monkeys are taking revenge by killing small pups by throwing them from heights, such as trees or buildings.

As per the media report, the monkeys have killed around 250 pups in a village called Lavool, which is around 10 kilometres away from Majalgaon.

The report also included villagers' take, who noted that monkeys have killed almost all the pups in the area and there are hardly any puppies left.

The report mentioned that the locals have contacted forest department officials to get rid of monkeys by catching monkeys around the area. However, the authorities failed to catch a single monkey.

The media report has mentioned that the locals have taken the responsibility upon themselves but they got hurt by falling from heights in their attempt to catch monkeys.

As per the same report, monkeys have started attacking small kids in the area, which is quite alarming.