Share food, not password: After Netflix, Swiggy cracks down on password sharing; amends Swiggy One membership

After Netflix, now food delivery giant, Swiggy cracks down on password sharing. The company announced amendments to its Swiggy One membership. According to new changes, users will only be able to use the Swiggy One membership in only up to two phones maximum. This clearly means that the food delivery company wants to curb the issue of password sharing which is affecting its business.

Swiggy announced this through an email to its subscribers, informing them about the changes made to the company’s One membership policy. The email stated that these changes will come into effect on 8 February and Swiggy One member will not be able to use one account on not more than two smartphones.

"The Swiggy One membership is meant for personal usage. Implementing this change will reduce the instances of misuse. This will ensure we are able to serve our members in the most optimal way while still maintaining fair usage within reasonable parameters. This change ensures that we continue to make the membership affordable for all customers and sustainable for Swiggy," said Swiggy.

The paid service of Swiggy One membership offers multiple benefits like free delivery and additional discounts on various services. The plans range from Rs 75 per month to Rs 899 annually.

The food delivery service also added that those who adhere to the two devices limit would not get affected by the changes announced by the company. The company can determine the One membership account used on more than two devices by analyzing usage history.

This comes at a time when Swiggy has fired 380 employees or nearly 6 per cent of its 6,000-strong staff, to tame costs. The company already shut down its meat marketplace, which was an 'a difficult decision', according to its co-founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety.