SCO foreign ministers' summit highlights | States must not hide behind non-state actors, says Jaishankar

Goa, India Edited By: Heena SharmaUpdated: May 05, 2023, 07:17 PM IST

Ministers for SCO member nations (File pic from Tashkent 2022) Photograph:(Twitter)

After holding bilateral meetings with member states, India is all set to host the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) foreign ministers' summit on Friday in Goa. SCO grouping is a multilateral forum which includes China, India, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Pakistan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan. India holds the presidency of the grouping for this year.

Setting the stage for the July SCO leaders’ summit in New Delhi, foreign ministers of the member nations are set to hold a summit in Goa today, 5 May. With India as chair for this year's SCO summit, the theme is ‘SECURE-SCO’. “The ongoing engagement with SCO has helped India promote its relations with the countries in the region with which India has shared civilizational linkages, and is considered India’s extended neighbourhood,” said an official statement.

05 May 2023, 7:11 PM (IST)
Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserves: Dr S Jaishankar

Responding to a question on Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on terrorism, Jaishankar said: "On terrorism, Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserves."

05 May 2023, 7:04 PM (IST)
India and China's relations are not normal: Jaishankar to WION

Asked by WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, if Chinese assertions about 'stable' situation in the western sector along the Line of Actual Control are true, Jaishankar said: "We have to take the disengagement process further."

"India and China's relations are not normal. And what I say within the room is not very different from what I say outside the room. We had frank discussions on boundary dispute," he added.

05 May 2023, 6:54 PM (IST)
As SCO chair, India calls for 'SECURE' world

India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar pointed out that India coined 'SECURE' term as the current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. This stands for Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environmental protection.

05 May 2023, 6:46 PM (IST)
Connectivity must come with respect for sovereignty: Dr S Jaishankar

"While connectivity is key to progress. It must come with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states.," India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar said.

05 May 2023, 6:44 PM (IST)
India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar on combating terrorism

In his concluding remarks, India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing a press conference, said: "Combating terrorism is a core SCO goal. We must not allow anybody, individuals or states, to hide behind the non-state actors."

05 May 2023, 5:36 PM (IST)
SCO Council of Foreign Ministers meet ends

"The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers chaired by EAM Dr S Jaishankar concludes. Members discussed the preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit in India & global and regional situation. Combating terrorism, expansion and reform of the organisation was also on the agenda," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

05 May 2023, 12:22 PM (IST)
India's foreign minister Jaishankar hits at terror financing

India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, in the presence of Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, hit against terror financing channels in the region. 

"Channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction," Jaishankar said.

The terror financing is chiefly monitored by Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).

05 May 2023, 11:10 AM (IST)
Jaishankar seeks support to make English 3rd official language for SCO

"I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper engagement with English-speaking member states," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Friday at the SCO summit address. 
 

05 May 2023, 11:06 AM (IST)
'No justification of terrorism' Jaishankar at SCO summit

Jaishankar condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism in all its form at the SCO summit taking place in Goa. 

"The menace of terrorism continues unabated . There can be no justification of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO.." EAM Jaishankar said at SCO FMs meet in Goa. 

"We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," he added.

05 May 2023, 10:49 AM (IST)
Jaishankar speaks of reform, modernisation at SCO address
05 May 2023, 9:09 (IST)
EAM S Jaishankar to deliver address at SCO summit
