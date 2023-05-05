SCO foreign ministers' summit highlights | States must not hide behind non-state actors, says Jaishankar
Story highlights
Setting the stage for the July SCO leaders’ summit in New Delhi, foreign ministers of the member nations are set to hold a summit in Goa today, 5 May. With India as chair for this year's SCO summit, the theme is ‘SECURE-SCO’. “The ongoing engagement with SCO has helped India promote its relations with the countries in the region with which India has shared civilizational linkages, and is considered India’s extended neighbourhood,” said an official statement.
Responding to a question on Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari's comments on terrorism, Jaishankar said: "On terrorism, Pakistan's credibility is depleting faster than its forex reserves."
Asked by WION's diplomatic correspondent Sidhant Sibal, if Chinese assertions about 'stable' situation in the western sector along the Line of Actual Control are true, Jaishankar said: "We have to take the disengagement process further."
"India and China's relations are not normal. And what I say within the room is not very different from what I say outside the room. We had frank discussions on boundary dispute," he added.
India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar pointed out that India coined 'SECURE' term as the current chair of Shanghai Cooperation Organisation. This stands for Security, Economic development, Connectivity, Unity, Respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity and Environmental protection.
"While connectivity is key to progress. It must come with respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity of all member states.," India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar said.
In his concluding remarks, India's foreign minister Dr S Jaishankar, while addressing a press conference, said: "Combating terrorism is a core SCO goal. We must not allow anybody, individuals or states, to hide behind the non-state actors."
"The SCO Council of Foreign Ministers chaired by EAM Dr S Jaishankar concludes. Members discussed the preparations for the upcoming SCO Summit in India & global and regional situation. Combating terrorism, expansion and reform of the organisation was also on the agenda," India's foreign ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.
India's External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar, in the presence of Pakistan's foreign minister Bilawal Bhutto, Chinese foreign minister Qin Gang and Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov, hit against terror financing channels in the region.
"Channel of finances for terrorist activities must be seized and blocked without distinction," Jaishankar said.
The terror financing is chiefly monitored by Paris-based Financial Action Task Force (FATF).
"I am pleased to note that the discussion on issues of reform and modernization of SCO has already commenced... I also seek the support of member states for the long-standing demand of India to make English as the 3rd official language of SCO, to enable a deeper engagement with English-speaking member states," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Friday at the SCO summit address.
Jaishankar condemned terrorism, including cross-border terrorism in all its form at the SCO summit taking place in Goa.
"The menace of terrorism continues unabated . There can be no justification of terrorism, including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO.." EAM Jaishankar said at SCO FMs meet in Goa.
"We firmly believe that there can be no justification for terrorism and it must be stopped in all its forms and manifestations including cross-border terrorism. Combating terrorism is one of the original mandates of SCO," he added.
