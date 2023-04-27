ugc_banner
SCO meet LIVE | Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu arrives in New Delhi

New DelhiUpdated: Apr 27, 2023, 06:12 PM IST

Li Shangfu arrives in New Delhi for SCO Meet. Photograph:(Reuters)

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu reached New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers's meeting that is scheduled to be held on Friday. Li Shangfu will also have a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Thursday. This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan. Rajnath Singh is also likely to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. The Russian Defence Minister last visited India for the first India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in December 2021.

27 Apr 2023, 6:10 PM (IST)
Rajnath Singh meets Tajik Defence Minister Colonel General Sherali Mirzo

27 Apr 2023, 6:05 PM (IST)
Rajnath Singh tweets about meet with Iran's defence minister
27 Apr 2023, 5:13 PM (IST)
Rajnath Singh meets Defence Minister of Kazakhstan
27 Apr 2023, 5:03 PM (IST)
Rajnath Singh meets Iran's Defence Minister

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani in Delhi today. 

27 Apr 2023, 5:01 PM (IST)
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu reaches Delhi

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will be holding a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday. He is in India to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministerss meeting scheduled to be held on Friday. This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan.