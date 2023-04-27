SCO meet LIVE | Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu arrives in New Delhi
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu reached New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers's meeting that is scheduled to be held on Friday. Li Shangfu will also have a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Thursday. This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan. Rajnath Singh is also likely to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. The Russian Defence Minister last visited India for the first India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in December 2021.
Had a wonderful interaction with Iran’s Defence Minister, Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiyani. pic.twitter.com/DVmsgFLXIR— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2023
Wonderful interaction with the Defence Minister of Kazakhstan, Colonel General Ruslan Zhaksylykov in New Delhi. pic.twitter.com/POOyFVhFSB— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) April 27, 2023
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh met with Iran's Defence Minister Mohammad Reza Gharaei Ashtiani in Delhi today.
Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu will be holding a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh in New Delhi on Thursday. He is in India to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministerss meeting scheduled to be held on Friday. This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan.