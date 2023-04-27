SCO meet LIVE | Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu arrives in New Delhi

Chinese Defence Minister Li Shangfu reached New Delhi on Thursday to take part in the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Defence Ministers's meeting that is scheduled to be held on Friday. Li Shangfu will also have a bilateral meeting with his Indian counterpart Rajnath Singh on Thursday. This is the first visit by the Chinese Defence Minister following the border transgression in Galwan. Rajnath Singh is also likely to meet his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu. The Russian Defence Minister last visited India for the first India-Russia 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in December 2021.