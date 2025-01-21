Republic Day 2025: How to properly handle and dispose of the Indian national flag after celebrations
By: Dikshant Sharma
The Indian National Flag is a symbol of national pride and sovereignty, and it is crucial to handle it with respect, especially after Republic Day celebrations
The Flag Code of India, 2002, specifies proper methods for disposing of damaged or soiled flags to ensure their dignity is maintained, such as burning them entirely in a respectful manner
Throwing the flag on the ground or discarding it carelessly is prohibited, emphasising the need for private and respectful disposal
Violating the Flag Code or the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, can result in fines or imprisonment for up to three years
Key rules include prohibiting the flag's use as drapery, clothing below the waist, or accessories, and banning its printing on items like cushions or undergarments
The flag must not touch the ground, trail in water, or be used to cover buildings, highlighting the importance of maintaining its dignity
Paper flags distributed during celebrations should also be treated with respect, ensuring they are not left on the ground and are disposed of privately and respectfully. Respecting the Tricolour is a way to honor the sacrifices and struggles of those who fought for India's independence
By adhering to the Flag Code, citizens uphold the nation's pride and legacy, showcasing their patriotism and respect for the national symbol
