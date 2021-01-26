Republic Day 2021 live: India's military might & cultural diversity on display

WION Web Team NEW DELHI Jan 26, 2021, 08.06 AM (IST)

Winners of the Param Vir Chakra & the Ashok Chakra parade down Rajpath. Photograph: ANI

Jan 26, 2021, 10.19 AM

Watch live here:

Jan 26, 2021, 10.07 AM

PM Modi is wearing a special 'Pagdi' today

Jan 26, 2021, 09.40 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

As the nation celebrated its 72nd Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid homage to the fallen soldiers at National War Memorial in New Delhi. (ANI Photo)
 

Jan 26, 2021, 09.38 AM

Jan 26, 2021, 09.38 AM

Jan 26, 2021, 09.34 AM

Rafale fighter jets

 

India will show its military might with Rafale fighter jets taking part in the Republic Day flypast for the the first time and the armed forces showcasing T-90 tanks, the Samvijay electronic warfare system, Sukhoi-30 MKI fighter jets, among others, said the Defence ministry.

Jan 26, 2021, 08.58 AM

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted all Indians on the country's 72nd Republic Day today.
 

Jan 26, 2021, 08.54 AM

Hospital

7 feet tricolor COVID-19 vaccine bottle and Injunction made by Sapthagiri Hospital Medical students and doctors to create awareness on COVID-19 vaccine at Sapthagiri Hospital on the occasion of 72nd Republic day, in Bengaluru. (IANS Photo)

Jan 26, 2021, 08.29 AM

Bangladeshi Band

The 2021 Republic Day parade will begin with a 122-member contingent of the Bangladeshi armed forces - to be led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary. 

The first six rows of the contingent will be Army, followed by two rows each of Navy and Air Force. 

"The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas, who... liberated Bangladesh in 1971," the Defence Ministry was quoted by news agencies.

(IANS Photo)

Jan 26, 2021, 08.17 AM

Parade to witness many firsts

  1. Following COVID protocols, only 25,000 people will be allowed to attend the ceremony at Rajpath as opposed to over one lakh spectators who usually attended the event every year. The parade will be shorter this year.
  2. Instead of marching up to the Red Fort, the parade will end at the national stadium. Only tableaux will be allowed at the Red Fort.
  3. Children below the age of 15 will not be permitted at the parade.
  4. The size of the marching contingents from the armed forces and the para-military will also be smaller. These squads will only have 96 participants compared to 144 in the ordinary course.

Jan 26, 2021, 08.12 AM

Jan 26, 2021, 08.12 AM

Jan 26, 2021, 08.12 AM

Jan 26, 2021, 08.11 AM

