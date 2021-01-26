Republic Day 2021 live: India's military might & cultural diversity on display

The 2021 Republic Day parade will begin with a 122-member contingent of the Bangladeshi armed forces - to be led by Lieutenant Colonel Mohatsim Haider Chaudhary.

The first six rows of the contingent will be Army, followed by two rows each of Navy and Air Force.

"The Bangladesh contingent will carry the legacy of legendary Muktijoddhas, who... liberated Bangladesh in 1971," the Defence Ministry was quoted by news agencies.

(IANS Photo)