Ram Mandir consecration LIVE updates: Ram Lalla's idol to be placed inside temple's sanctum sanctorum

Ram Mandir consecration LIVE updates: The ceremonies ahead of the grand consecration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, located in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, commenced on January 16. The entrance of Lord Ram's idol, known as 'parisar pravesh', is set to occur on Wednesday (Jan 17), with a procession carrying the revered Ram Lalla to Ayodhya. Devotees bearing Saryu water in Mangal Kalash will reach the Ram Janmabhoomi temple. On January 18, significant ceremonies such as Teerth Poojan, Jal Yatra, and Gandhadhivas will take place at the temple. Additionally, Pushpadhivas, Madhyadhivas, and Shaiyadhivas are scheduled for January 20 and 21. Prime Minister Modi has urged everyone to light a diya at their homes on January 22. The long-standing dispute over the contested Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid site in Ayodhya was resolved by the Supreme Court in November. This allowed the construction of the temple at the location following years of legal battles.