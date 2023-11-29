Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The five-year tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on 14 January 2024. Voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 in single-phased elections. The Election Commission of India has postponed the polls in one remaining seat.

Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the state's chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats. The incumbent Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has the INC, Rashtriya Lok Dal and independent candidates on the bench, while the BJP, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are in opposition. INC currently holds 108 seats, while the BJP has 70 seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result Date 2023

The single-phased elections in Rajasthan concluded on 25 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. ECI will release the official results for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on their website.

Exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly elections, by various agencies and new channels, will be released after 30 November 2023. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Indian National Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 elections. But elections were cancelled in Ramgarh, a constituency in Rajasthan, due to which one constituency's seat remains vacant. In 2019, six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined Congress, taking the party's seats up to 105. Congress won two more seats in the by-elections held in October 2019. Later, in 2021, Congress won Dhariawad constituency by-polls, tallying their total seats to 108.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Total Number of Candidates & Voters

The Rajasthan Assembly election results on 3 December 2023 will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants. The ECI set up 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies on the elections day.

Sardarpura is one of the key constituencies as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won the seat since 1998. Vasundhara Raje, BJP candidate and former chief minister, contested from Jhalarapatan. She has been winning the seat since 2003.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent in the elections held on 25 November 2023. It was marginally higher than the previous elections in 2018. Women voted more than men this time in the state assembly polls.

Constituency Number Constituency Name BJP Candidates Congress Candidates 1 Pushkar Suresh Singh Rawat Naseem Akhtar 2 Ajmer North Vasudev Devnani Mahendra Singh Ralawata 3 Ajmer South Anita Bhadel Dr Droupadi Koli 4 Nasirabad Ramswaroop Lamba Shivprakash Gurjar 5 Beawar Shankar Singh Rawat Parasmal Jain Panch 6 Shree Dungargarh Tarachand Saraswat Manglaram Godara 7 Nokha Bihari Lal Bishnoi Sushila Rameshwar Dudi 8 Sadulpur Sumitra Poonia Krishna Poonia 9 Taranagar Rajendra Singh Rathore Narendra Budania 10 Lunkaransar Sumit Godara Dr Rajendra Moond 11 Bhadra Sanjeev Kumar Ajeet Singh Beniwal 12 Khajuwala Dr Vishwanath Meghwal Govind Ram Meghwal 13 Bikaner West Jethanand Vyas Bulaki Das Kalla 14 Bikaner East Siddhi Kumari Yashpal Gehlot 15 Kolayat Anshuman Singh Bhati Bhanwar Singh Bhati 16 Nawalgarh Vikram Singh Jakhal Dr Rajkumar Sharma 17 Udaipurwati Shubhkaran Choudhary Bhagwan Ram Saini 18 Khetri Dharampal Gurjar Manisha Gurjar 19 Jhunjhunu Nisheet Kumar Brijendra Singh Ola 20 Mandawa Narendra Kumar Kumari Rita Chaudhary 21 Sardarshahar Rajkumar Rinwa Anil Kumar Sharma 22 Churu Harlal Saharan Rafique Mandelia 23 Ratangarh Abhinesh Mahatshi Poosaram Godara 24 Sujangarh Santosh Meghwal Manoj Kumar Meghwal 25 Pilani Rajesh Kumar Dahia Peetram Singh Kala 26 Surajgarh Santosh Ahlawat Sharwan Kumar 27 Fatehpur Sharawan Choudhary Hakam Ali Khan 28 Lachhmangarh Subhash Maharia Govind Singh Dotasara 29 Dhod Gordhan Verma Jagdish Prasad Danodia 30 Sikar Ratan Lal Jaldhari Rajendra Pareek 31 Danta Ramgarh Gajanand Kumawat Virendra Singh 32 Khandela Subhash Meel Mahadeo Singh Khandela 33 Neem Ka Thana Prem Singh Bajor Suresh Modi 34 Srimadhopur Jhabar Singh Kharra Deependra Singh 35 Kotputli Hansraj Patel Rajendra Singh Yadav 36 Viratnagar Kuldeep Dhankad Indraj Singh Gurjar 37 Shahpura Upen Yadav Manish Yadav 38 Chomu Ramlal Sharma Dr Shikha Meel Barala 39 Phulera Nirmal Kumawat Vidhyadhar Singh Chaudhary 40 Dudu Dr Premchand Bairwa Babulal Nagar 41 Jhotwara Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Abhishek Choudhary 42 Amber Satish Poonia Prashant Sharma 43 Jamwa Ramgarh Mahendra Pal Meena Gopal Lal Meena 44 Hawa Mahal Balmukund Acharya RR Tiwari 45 Vidhyadhar Nagar Diya Kumari Sitaram Agarwal 46 Civil Lines Gopal Sharma Pratap Singh Khachariyawas 47 Kishan Pole Chandra Manohar Batwara Amin Kagzi 48 Adarsh Nagar Ravi Kumar Nayyar Rafeek Khan 49 Malviya Nagar Kalicharan Saraf Archana Sharma 50 Sanganer Bhajanlal Sharma Pushpendra Bhardwaj 51 Bagru Kailash Chand Verma Ganga Devi 52 Bassi Chandramohan Meena Laxman Meena 53 Chaksu Ramavatar Bairwa Ved Prakash Solanki 54 Tijara Baba Balaknath Yogi Imran Khan 55 Kishangarh Bas Ramhet Singh Yadav Deepchand Khairiya 56 Mundawar Manjeet Dharam Pal Choudhary Lalit Yadav 57 Behror Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav Sanjay Yadav 58 Bansur Devi Singh Shekhawat Shakuntala Rawat 59 Thanagazi Hem Singh Bhadana Kanti Prasad Meena 60 Alwar Rural Jairam Jatav Tikaram Jully 61 Alwar Urban Sanjay Sharma Ajay Agarwal 62 Ramgarh Jai Ahuja Zubair Khan 63 Rajgarh Laxmangarh Banna Ram Meena Mange Lal Meena 64 Kathumar Ramesh Khinchi Sanjana Jatav 65 Kaman Nauksham Chaudhary Zahida Khan 66 Nagar Jawahar Singh Bedham Wajib Ali 67 Deeg-Kumher Dr Shailesh Singh Vishvendra Singh 68 Bharatpur Vijay Bansal Dr Subhash Garg (RLD) 69 Nadbai Jagat Singh Joginder Singh Awana 70 Weir Bahadur Singh Bhajanlal Jatav 71 Bayana Bachchu Singh Banshiwal Amar Singh Jatav 72 Baseri Sukhram Koli Sanjay Kumar Jatav 73 Bari Girraj Singh Malinga Prashant Singh Parmar 74 Dholpur Dr Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha Shobharani Kushwah 75 Rajakhera Neeraj Sharma Rohit Bohra 76 Todabhim Ram Niwas Meena Ghanshyam Mahar 77 Mahuwa Rajendra Meena Omprakash Hudla 78 Sikrai Vikram Bansiwal Mamta Bhupesh 79 Dausa Shankar Lal Sharma Murari Lal Meena 80 Lalsot Rambilas Meena Parsadi Lal Meena 81 Sumerpur Joraram Kumawat Harishankar Mewara 82 Phalodi Pabba Ram Bishnoi Prakash Chandra Chhangani 83 Lohawat Gajendra Singh Khimsar Kishnaram Bishnoi 84 Shergarh Babu Singh Rathore Meena Kanwar 85 Osian Bheraram Choudhary Divya Maderna 86 Parbatsar Mansingh Kinsariya Ramniwas Gawriya 87 Nawan Vijay Singh Mahendra Choudhary 88 Jaitaran Avinash Gehlot Surendra Goyal 89 Sojat Shobha Chauhan Niranjan Arya 90 Pali Gyanchand Parakh Bheem Raj Bhati 91 Marwar Junction Kesaram Choudhary Khushveer Singh 92 Bali Pushpendra Singh Badriram Jakhar 93 Bagidora Krishna Katara Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya 94 Kushalgarh Bheema Bhai Damor Ramila Khadiya 95 Kapasan Arjun Lal Jingar Shankar Lal Bairwa 96 Begun Dr Suresh Dhakar Rajender Singh Bidhuri 97 Chittorgarh Narpat Singh Rajvi Surendra Singh Jadawat 98 Nimbahera Shrichand Kriplani Udailal Anjana 99 Bari Sadri Gautam Kumar Badri Lal Jat 100 Pratapgarh Hemant Meena Ramlal Meena 101 Bhim Harisingh Rawat Sudarshan Singh Rawat 102 Kumbhalgarh Surendra Singh Rathore Yogendra Singh Parmar 103 Rajsamand Deepti Kiran Maheshwari Narayan Singh Bhati 104 Nathdwara Vishvaraj Singh Mewar CP Joshi 105 Asind Jabbar Singh Sankhala Hagamilal Mewara 106 Mandal Udai Lal Bhadana Ram Lal Jat 107 Sahara Ladu Lal Pitaiya Rajendra Trivedi 108 Bhilwara Vitthal Shankar Awasthi Om Prakash Naraniwal 109 Shahpura Lalaram Bairwa Narendra Kumar Regar 110 Jahazpur Gopichand Meena Dhiraj Gurjar 111 Mandalgarh Gopal Lal Sharma Vivek Dhakar 112 Hindoli Prabhu Lal Saini Ashok Chandna 113 Keshoraipatan Chandrakanta Meghwal Chunnilal Premi Bairwa 114 Bundi Ashok Dogra Harimohan Sharma 115 Pipalda Premchand Gochar Chetan Patel Kolana 116 Sangod Heeralal Nagar Bhanu Pratap Singh 117 Kota North Prahlad Gunjal Shanti Kumar Dhariwal 118 Kota South Sandeep Sharma Rakhi Gautam 119 Ladpura Kalpana Devi Naimuddin Guddu 120 Ramganj Mandi Madan Dilawar Mahendra Rajoria 121 Anta Kanwarlal Meena Pramod Jain Bhaya 122 Kishanganj Lalit Meena Nirmala Sahariya 123 Baran-Atru Radheyshyam Bairwa Panachand Meghwal 124 Chhabra Pratap Singh Singhvi Karan Singh Rathore 125 Dag Kaluram Meghwal Chetraj Gehlot 126 Jhalrapatan Vasundhara Raje Scindia Ram Lal Chouhan 127 Khanpur Narendra Nagar Suresh Gurjar 128 Manohar Thana Nemi Chand Meena Govind Prasad 129 Sadulshahar Gurveer Singh Brar Jagdish Chander Jangod 130 Ganganagar Jaideep Bihani Ankur Maglani 131 Karanpur Surender Pal Singh Gurmeet Singh Kooner 132 Suratgarh Rampratap Kasniyan Dungar Ram Gedar 133 Raisingh Nagar Balveer Singh Luthra Sohan Lal Nayak 134 Anupgarh Santosh Bawri Shimla Devi Bawri 135 Sangaria Gurdeep Singh Abhimanyu Poonia 136 Hanumangarh Amit Sahu Vinod Kumar 137 Pilibanga Dharmendra Kumar Vinod Kumar Gothwal 138 Nohar Abhishek Matoria Amit Chachan 139 Gangapur Man Singh Gurjar Ramkesh Meena 140 Bamanwas Rajendra Meena Indra Meena 141 Sawai Madhopur Dr Kirodi Lal Meena Danish Abrar 142 Khandar Jitendra Kumar Gothwal Ashok Bairwa 143 Malpura Kanhaiyalal Choudhary Ghasi Lal Choudhary 144 Niwai Ram Sahay Varma Prashant Bairwa 145 Tonk Ajit Singh Mehta Sachin Pilot 146 Deoli-Uniara Vijay Singh Bainsla Harish Chandra Meena 147 Kishangarh Bhagirath Choudhary Vikash Choudhary 148 Dhariyawad Kanhaiya Lal Meena Nagraj Meena 149 Dungarpur Bansilal Katara Ganesh Ghogra 150 Aspur Gopichand Meena Rakseh Roat 151 Sagwara Shankarlal Decha Kailash Kumar Roat 152 Chorasi Sushil Katara Tarachand Bhagora 153 Ghatol Manshankar Ninama Nanalal Ninama 154 Garhi Kailash Chandra Meena Shankarlal Charpota 155 Banswara Dhan Singh Rawat Arjun Singh Bamaniya 156 Masuda Virendra Singh Rakesh Pareek 157 Kekri Shatrughan Gautam Dr Raghu Sharma 158 Ladnun Karni Singh Mukesh Kumar Bhakar 159 Deedwana Jitendra Singh Jodha Chetan Singh Choudhary 160 Jayal Dr Manju Baghmar Dr Manju Devi Meghwal 161 Nagaur Jyoti Mirdha Harendra Mirdha 162 Khinwsar Revat Ram Danga Tejpal Mirdha 163 Merta Laxman Ram Meghwal Shivratan Valmiki 164 Degana Ajay Singh Vijaypal Mirdha 165 Makrana Sumita Bhinchar Zakir Hussain Gesawat 166 Jalore Jogeshwar Garg Ramila Meghwal 167 Bhinmal Poora Ram Choudhary Samarjit Singh 168 Sanchore Devji Patel Sukhram Bishnoi 169 Raniwara Narayan Singh Dewal Ratan Devasi 170 Sirohi Ota Ram Dewasi Sanyam Lodha 171 Pindwara Abu Samaram Garasiya Leelaram Garasiya 172 Reodar Jagsi Ram Koli Motiram Koli 173 Gogunda Pratap Lal Bheel Dr Mangi Lal Garasiya 174 Jhadol Babulal Kharadi Heeralal Darangi 175 Kherwara Nana Lal Ahari Dr Dayaram Parmar 176 Udaipur Rural Phool Singh Meena Dr Vivek Katara 177 Udaipur Tarachand Jain Gourav Vallabh 178 Mavli Krishnagopal Paliwal Pushkar Lal Dangi 179 Vallabh Nagar Udailal Dangi Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat 180 Salumber Amritlal Meena Raghuvir Singh Meena 181 Hindaun Rajkumari Jatav Anita Jatav 182 Karauli Darshan Singh Gurjar Lakhan Singh Meena 183 Sapotra Hansraj Meena Ramesh Chand Meena 184 Bandikui Bhagchand Tankda Gajraj Khatana 185 Bhopalgarh Kamsa Meghwal Geeta Barwar 186 Sardarpura Dr Mahendra Rathore Ashok Gehlot 187 Jodhpur Atul Bhansali Manisha Panwar 188 Soorsagar Devendra Joshi Shezad Aiyub Khan 189 Luni Jogaram Patel Mahendra Bishnoi 190 Bilara Arjun Lal Garg Mohanlal Katariya 191 Jaisalmer Chhotu Singh Bhati Ruparam Meghwal 192 Pokaran Mahant Pratap Puri Saleh Mohammad 193 Sheo Swaroop Singh Khara Ameen Khan 194 Barmer Deepak Karwasara Mewaram Jain 195 Baytu Balaram Moondh Harish Choudhary 196 Pachpadra Arun Choudhary Madan Prajapat 197 Siwana Hameersingh Bhayal Manvendra Singh 198 Gudhmalani Krishan Kumar Bishnoi Sonaram Choudhary 199 Chohtan Adu Ram Meghwal Padmaram Meghwal 200 Ahore Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit Saroj Choudhary