LIVE TV
ugc_banner

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Check Total Candidates & Voters number of seats, constituency

Jaipur, RajasthanEdited By: Trisha PathakUpdated: Nov 30, 2023, 11:33 AM IST
main img

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Indian National Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 elections. But elections were cancelled in Ramgarh, a constituency in Rajasthan, due to which one constituency's seat remains vacant. Photograph:(Others)

Follow Us

Story highlights

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The five-year tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on 14 January 2024. Voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 in single-phased elections. The Election Commission of India has postponed the polls in one remaining seat. 

Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the state's chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats. The incumbent Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has the INC, Rashtriya Lok Dal and independent candidates on the bench, while the BJP, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are in opposition. INC currently holds 108 seats, while the BJP has 70 seats. 

trending now

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result Date 2023

The single-phased elections in Rajasthan concluded on 25 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. ECI will release the official results for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on their website.

Exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly elections, by various agencies and new channels, will be released after 30 November 2023. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Indian National Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 elections. But elections were cancelled in Ramgarh, a constituency in Rajasthan, due to which one constituency's seat remains vacant. In 2019, six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined Congress, taking the party's seats up to 105. Congress won two more seats in the by-elections held in October 2019. Later, in 2021, Congress won Dhariawad constituency by-polls, tallying their total seats to 108. 

Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Total Number of Candidates & Voters

The Rajasthan Assembly election results on 3 December 2023 will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants. The ECI set up 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies on the elections day. 

Sardarpura is one of the key constituencies as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won the seat since 1998. Vasundhara Raje, BJP candidate and former chief minister, contested from Jhalarapatan. She has been winning the seat since 2003.

Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent in the elections held on 25 November 2023. It was marginally higher than the previous elections in 2018. Women voted more than men this time in the state assembly polls. 

Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date check Complete constituency-wise candidate list of MNF, Congress and BJP

Check Full constituency-wise candidate list of Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023

Constituency Number Constituency Name BJP Candidates Congress Candidates
1 Pushkar Suresh Singh Rawat Naseem Akhtar
2 Ajmer North Vasudev Devnani Mahendra Singh Ralawata
3 Ajmer South Anita Bhadel Dr Droupadi Koli
4 Nasirabad Ramswaroop Lamba Shivprakash Gurjar
5 Beawar Shankar Singh Rawat Parasmal Jain Panch
6 Shree Dungargarh Tarachand Saraswat Manglaram Godara
7 Nokha Bihari Lal Bishnoi Sushila Rameshwar Dudi
8 Sadulpur Sumitra Poonia Krishna Poonia
9 Taranagar Rajendra Singh Rathore Narendra Budania
10 Lunkaransar Sumit Godara Dr Rajendra Moond
11 Bhadra Sanjeev Kumar Ajeet Singh Beniwal
12 Khajuwala Dr Vishwanath Meghwal Govind Ram Meghwal
13 Bikaner West Jethanand Vyas Bulaki Das Kalla
14 Bikaner East Siddhi Kumari Yashpal Gehlot
15 Kolayat Anshuman Singh Bhati Bhanwar Singh Bhati
16 Nawalgarh Vikram Singh Jakhal Dr Rajkumar Sharma
17 Udaipurwati Shubhkaran Choudhary Bhagwan Ram Saini
18 Khetri Dharampal Gurjar Manisha Gurjar
19 Jhunjhunu Nisheet Kumar Brijendra Singh Ola
20 Mandawa Narendra Kumar Kumari Rita Chaudhary
21 Sardarshahar Rajkumar Rinwa Anil Kumar Sharma
22 Churu Harlal Saharan Rafique Mandelia
23 Ratangarh Abhinesh Mahatshi Poosaram Godara
24 Sujangarh Santosh Meghwal Manoj Kumar Meghwal
25 Pilani Rajesh Kumar Dahia Peetram Singh Kala
26 Surajgarh Santosh Ahlawat Sharwan Kumar
27 Fatehpur Sharawan Choudhary Hakam Ali Khan
28 Lachhmangarh Subhash Maharia Govind Singh Dotasara
29 Dhod Gordhan Verma Jagdish Prasad Danodia
30 Sikar Ratan Lal Jaldhari Rajendra Pareek
31 Danta Ramgarh Gajanand Kumawat Virendra Singh
32 Khandela Subhash Meel Mahadeo Singh Khandela
33 Neem Ka Thana Prem Singh Bajor Suresh Modi
34 Srimadhopur Jhabar Singh Kharra Deependra Singh
35 Kotputli Hansraj Patel Rajendra Singh Yadav
36 Viratnagar Kuldeep Dhankad Indraj Singh Gurjar
37 Shahpura Upen Yadav Manish Yadav
38 Chomu Ramlal Sharma Dr Shikha Meel Barala
39 Phulera Nirmal Kumawat Vidhyadhar Singh Chaudhary
40 Dudu Dr Premchand Bairwa Babulal Nagar
41 Jhotwara Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore Abhishek Choudhary
42 Amber Satish Poonia Prashant Sharma
43 Jamwa Ramgarh Mahendra Pal Meena Gopal Lal Meena
44 Hawa Mahal Balmukund Acharya RR Tiwari
45 Vidhyadhar Nagar Diya Kumari Sitaram Agarwal
46 Civil Lines Gopal Sharma Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
47 Kishan Pole Chandra Manohar Batwara Amin Kagzi
48 Adarsh Nagar Ravi Kumar Nayyar Rafeek Khan
49 Malviya Nagar Kalicharan Saraf Archana Sharma
50 Sanganer Bhajanlal Sharma Pushpendra Bhardwaj
51 Bagru Kailash Chand Verma Ganga Devi
52 Bassi Chandramohan Meena Laxman Meena
53 Chaksu Ramavatar Bairwa Ved Prakash Solanki
54 Tijara Baba Balaknath Yogi Imran Khan
55 Kishangarh Bas Ramhet Singh Yadav Deepchand Khairiya
56 Mundawar Manjeet Dharam Pal Choudhary Lalit Yadav
57 Behror Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav Sanjay Yadav
58 Bansur Devi Singh Shekhawat Shakuntala Rawat
59 Thanagazi Hem Singh Bhadana Kanti Prasad Meena
60 Alwar Rural Jairam Jatav Tikaram Jully
61 Alwar Urban Sanjay Sharma Ajay Agarwal
62 Ramgarh Jai Ahuja Zubair Khan
63 Rajgarh Laxmangarh Banna Ram Meena Mange Lal Meena
64 Kathumar Ramesh Khinchi Sanjana Jatav
65 Kaman Nauksham Chaudhary Zahida Khan
66 Nagar Jawahar Singh Bedham Wajib Ali
67 Deeg-Kumher Dr Shailesh Singh Vishvendra Singh
68 Bharatpur Vijay Bansal Dr Subhash Garg (RLD)
69 Nadbai Jagat Singh Joginder Singh Awana
70 Weir Bahadur Singh Bhajanlal Jatav
71 Bayana Bachchu Singh Banshiwal Amar Singh Jatav
72 Baseri Sukhram Koli Sanjay Kumar Jatav
73 Bari Girraj Singh Malinga Prashant Singh Parmar
74 Dholpur Dr Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha Shobharani Kushwah
75 Rajakhera Neeraj Sharma Rohit Bohra
76 Todabhim Ram Niwas Meena Ghanshyam Mahar
77 Mahuwa Rajendra Meena Omprakash Hudla
78 Sikrai Vikram Bansiwal Mamta Bhupesh
79 Dausa Shankar Lal Sharma Murari Lal Meena
80 Lalsot Rambilas Meena Parsadi Lal Meena
81 Sumerpur Joraram Kumawat Harishankar Mewara
82 Phalodi Pabba Ram Bishnoi Prakash Chandra Chhangani
83 Lohawat Gajendra Singh Khimsar Kishnaram Bishnoi
84 Shergarh Babu Singh Rathore Meena Kanwar
85 Osian Bheraram Choudhary Divya Maderna
86 Parbatsar Mansingh Kinsariya Ramniwas Gawriya
87 Nawan Vijay Singh Mahendra Choudhary
88 Jaitaran Avinash Gehlot Surendra Goyal
89 Sojat Shobha Chauhan Niranjan Arya
90 Pali Gyanchand Parakh Bheem Raj Bhati
91 Marwar Junction Kesaram Choudhary Khushveer Singh
92 Bali Pushpendra Singh Badriram Jakhar
93 Bagidora Krishna Katara Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya
94 Kushalgarh Bheema Bhai Damor Ramila Khadiya
95 Kapasan Arjun Lal Jingar Shankar Lal Bairwa
96 Begun Dr Suresh Dhakar Rajender Singh Bidhuri
97 Chittorgarh Narpat Singh Rajvi Surendra Singh Jadawat
98 Nimbahera Shrichand Kriplani Udailal Anjana
99 Bari Sadri Gautam Kumar Badri Lal Jat
100 Pratapgarh Hemant Meena Ramlal Meena
101 Bhim Harisingh Rawat Sudarshan Singh Rawat
102 Kumbhalgarh Surendra Singh Rathore Yogendra Singh Parmar
103 Rajsamand Deepti Kiran Maheshwari Narayan Singh Bhati
104 Nathdwara Vishvaraj Singh Mewar CP Joshi
105 Asind Jabbar Singh Sankhala Hagamilal Mewara
106 Mandal Udai Lal Bhadana Ram Lal Jat
107 Sahara Ladu Lal Pitaiya Rajendra Trivedi
108 Bhilwara Vitthal Shankar Awasthi Om Prakash Naraniwal
109 Shahpura Lalaram Bairwa Narendra Kumar Regar
110 Jahazpur Gopichand Meena Dhiraj Gurjar
111 Mandalgarh Gopal Lal Sharma Vivek Dhakar
112 Hindoli Prabhu Lal Saini Ashok Chandna
113 Keshoraipatan Chandrakanta Meghwal Chunnilal Premi Bairwa
114 Bundi Ashok Dogra Harimohan Sharma
115 Pipalda Premchand Gochar Chetan Patel Kolana
116 Sangod Heeralal Nagar Bhanu Pratap Singh
117 Kota North Prahlad Gunjal Shanti Kumar Dhariwal
118 Kota South Sandeep Sharma Rakhi Gautam
119 Ladpura Kalpana Devi Naimuddin Guddu
120 Ramganj Mandi Madan Dilawar Mahendra Rajoria
121 Anta Kanwarlal Meena Pramod Jain Bhaya
122 Kishanganj Lalit Meena Nirmala Sahariya
123 Baran-Atru Radheyshyam Bairwa Panachand Meghwal
124 Chhabra Pratap Singh Singhvi Karan Singh Rathore
125 Dag Kaluram Meghwal Chetraj Gehlot
126 Jhalrapatan Vasundhara Raje Scindia Ram Lal Chouhan
127 Khanpur Narendra Nagar Suresh Gurjar
128 Manohar Thana Nemi Chand Meena Govind Prasad
129 Sadulshahar Gurveer Singh Brar Jagdish Chander Jangod
130 Ganganagar Jaideep Bihani Ankur Maglani
131 Karanpur Surender Pal Singh Gurmeet Singh Kooner
132 Suratgarh Rampratap Kasniyan Dungar Ram Gedar
133 Raisingh Nagar Balveer Singh Luthra Sohan Lal Nayak
134 Anupgarh Santosh Bawri Shimla Devi Bawri
135 Sangaria Gurdeep Singh Abhimanyu Poonia
136 Hanumangarh Amit Sahu Vinod Kumar
137 Pilibanga Dharmendra Kumar Vinod Kumar Gothwal
138 Nohar Abhishek Matoria Amit Chachan
139 Gangapur Man Singh Gurjar Ramkesh Meena
140 Bamanwas Rajendra Meena Indra Meena
141 Sawai Madhopur Dr Kirodi Lal Meena Danish Abrar
142 Khandar Jitendra Kumar Gothwal Ashok Bairwa
143 Malpura Kanhaiyalal Choudhary Ghasi Lal Choudhary
144 Niwai Ram Sahay Varma Prashant Bairwa
145 Tonk Ajit Singh Mehta Sachin Pilot
146 Deoli-Uniara Vijay Singh Bainsla Harish Chandra Meena
147 Kishangarh Bhagirath Choudhary Vikash Choudhary
148 Dhariyawad Kanhaiya Lal Meena Nagraj Meena
149 Dungarpur Bansilal Katara Ganesh Ghogra
150 Aspur Gopichand Meena Rakseh Roat
151 Sagwara Shankarlal Decha Kailash Kumar Roat
152 Chorasi Sushil Katara Tarachand Bhagora
153 Ghatol Manshankar Ninama Nanalal Ninama
154 Garhi Kailash Chandra Meena Shankarlal Charpota
155 Banswara Dhan Singh Rawat Arjun Singh Bamaniya
156 Masuda Virendra Singh Rakesh Pareek
157 Kekri Shatrughan Gautam Dr Raghu Sharma
158 Ladnun Karni Singh Mukesh Kumar Bhakar
159 Deedwana Jitendra Singh Jodha Chetan Singh Choudhary
160 Jayal Dr Manju Baghmar Dr Manju Devi Meghwal
161 Nagaur Jyoti Mirdha Harendra Mirdha
162 Khinwsar Revat Ram Danga Tejpal Mirdha
163 Merta Laxman Ram Meghwal Shivratan Valmiki
164 Degana Ajay Singh Vijaypal Mirdha
165 Makrana Sumita Bhinchar Zakir Hussain Gesawat
166 Jalore Jogeshwar Garg Ramila Meghwal
167 Bhinmal Poora Ram Choudhary Samarjit Singh
168 Sanchore Devji Patel Sukhram Bishnoi
169 Raniwara Narayan Singh Dewal Ratan Devasi
170 Sirohi Ota Ram Dewasi Sanyam Lodha
171 Pindwara Abu Samaram Garasiya Leelaram Garasiya
172 Reodar Jagsi Ram Koli Motiram Koli
173 Gogunda Pratap Lal Bheel Dr Mangi Lal Garasiya
174 Jhadol Babulal Kharadi Heeralal Darangi
175 Kherwara Nana Lal Ahari Dr Dayaram Parmar
176 Udaipur Rural Phool Singh Meena Dr Vivek Katara
177 Udaipur Tarachand Jain Gourav Vallabh
178 Mavli Krishnagopal Paliwal Pushkar Lal Dangi
179 Vallabh Nagar Udailal Dangi Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat
180 Salumber Amritlal Meena Raghuvir Singh Meena
181 Hindaun Rajkumari Jatav Anita Jatav
182 Karauli Darshan Singh Gurjar Lakhan Singh Meena
183 Sapotra Hansraj Meena Ramesh Chand Meena
184 Bandikui Bhagchand Tankda Gajraj Khatana
185 Bhopalgarh Kamsa Meghwal Geeta Barwar
186 Sardarpura Dr Mahendra Rathore Ashok Gehlot
187 Jodhpur Atul Bhansali Manisha Panwar
188 Soorsagar Devendra Joshi Shezad Aiyub Khan
189 Luni Jogaram Patel Mahendra Bishnoi
190 Bilara Arjun Lal Garg Mohanlal Katariya
191 Jaisalmer Chhotu Singh Bhati Ruparam Meghwal
192 Pokaran Mahant Pratap Puri Saleh Mohammad
193 Sheo Swaroop Singh Khara Ameen Khan
194 Barmer Deepak Karwasara Mewaram Jain
195 Baytu Balaram Moondh Harish Choudhary
196 Pachpadra Arun Choudhary Madan Prajapat
197 Siwana Hameersingh Bhayal Manvendra Singh
198 Gudhmalani Krishan Kumar Bishnoi Sonaram Choudhary
199 Chohtan Adu Ram Meghwal Padmaram Meghwal
200 Ahore Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit Saroj Choudhary

(With inputs from agencies)

Trisha Pathak

Trisha is a Trainee Sub-Editor at WION and mainly works around trending stories. Her interest lies in keyword optimisation, driving organic traffic, and enhancing user engagement.

RELATED

Modi repeats 'this is not an era of war' call as India nears end of its G20 presidency

Explained | Will India overcome climate challenges and spearhead change at COP28?

Telangana elections: Polling underway for 119 assembly seats; PM Modi urges voters to vote in ‘record numbers’