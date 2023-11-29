Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Check Total Candidates & Voters number of seats, constituency
Story highlights
Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The five-year tenure of Rajasthan Legislative Assembly will end on 14 January 2024. Voting was held in 199 out of 200 constituencies of Rajasthan on 25 November 2023 in single-phased elections. The Election Commission of India has postponed the polls in one remaining seat.
Indian National Congress won the Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018 with 100 seats, and Ashok Gehlot became the state's chief minister. Bharatiya Janata Party came second with 73 seats. The incumbent Rajasthan Legislative Assembly has the INC, Rashtriya Lok Dal and independent candidates on the bench, while the BJP, Rashtriya Loktantrik Party, Bharatiya Tribal Party and Communist Party of India (Marxist) are in opposition. INC currently holds 108 seats, while the BJP has 70 seats.
trending now
Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result Date 2023
The single-phased elections in Rajasthan concluded on 25 November 2023. The Election Commission of India will declare the results of the Rajasthan Assembly elections on 3 December 2023. ECI will release the official results for the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly on their website.
Exit polls for Rajasthan Assembly elections, by various agencies and new channels, will be released after 30 November 2023. Exit polls are surveys conducted among voters to determine how they voted in a specific election.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies
There are 200 seats in the Rajasthan Legislative Assembly. The Indian National Congress won 100 seats in the 2018 elections. But elections were cancelled in Ramgarh, a constituency in Rajasthan, due to which one constituency's seat remains vacant. In 2019, six Bahujan Samaj Party MLAs joined Congress, taking the party's seats up to 105. Congress won two more seats in the by-elections held in October 2019. Later, in 2021, Congress won Dhariawad constituency by-polls, tallying their total seats to 108.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: Total Number of Candidates & Voters
The Rajasthan Assembly election results on 3 December 2023 will decide the fate of 1,875 candidates, including 183 female contestants. The ECI set up 51,507 polling stations in the assembly constituencies on the elections day.
Sardarpura is one of the key constituencies as Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has won the seat since 1998. Vasundhara Raje, BJP candidate and former chief minister, contested from Jhalarapatan. She has been winning the seat since 2003.
Rajasthan recorded a voter turnout of 75.45 per cent in the elections held on 25 November 2023. It was marginally higher than the previous elections in 2018. Women voted more than men this time in the state assembly polls.
Rajasthan Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date check Complete constituency-wise candidate list of MNF, Congress and BJP
Check Full constituency-wise candidate list of Rajasthan Assembly elections 2023
|Constituency Number
|Constituency Name
|BJP Candidates
|Congress Candidates
|1
|Pushkar
|Suresh Singh Rawat
|Naseem Akhtar
|2
|Ajmer North
|Vasudev Devnani
|Mahendra Singh Ralawata
|3
|Ajmer South
|Anita Bhadel
|Dr Droupadi Koli
|4
|Nasirabad
|Ramswaroop Lamba
|Shivprakash Gurjar
|5
|Beawar
|Shankar Singh Rawat
|Parasmal Jain Panch
|6
|Shree Dungargarh
|Tarachand Saraswat
|Manglaram Godara
|7
|Nokha
|Bihari Lal Bishnoi
|Sushila Rameshwar Dudi
|8
|Sadulpur
|Sumitra Poonia
|Krishna Poonia
|9
|Taranagar
|Rajendra Singh Rathore
|Narendra Budania
|10
|Lunkaransar
|Sumit Godara
|Dr Rajendra Moond
|11
|Bhadra
|Sanjeev Kumar
|Ajeet Singh Beniwal
|12
|Khajuwala
|Dr Vishwanath Meghwal
|Govind Ram Meghwal
|13
|Bikaner West
|Jethanand Vyas
|Bulaki Das Kalla
|14
|Bikaner East
|Siddhi Kumari
|Yashpal Gehlot
|15
|Kolayat
|Anshuman Singh Bhati
|Bhanwar Singh Bhati
|16
|Nawalgarh
|Vikram Singh Jakhal
|Dr Rajkumar Sharma
|17
|Udaipurwati
|Shubhkaran Choudhary
|Bhagwan Ram Saini
|18
|Khetri
|Dharampal Gurjar
|Manisha Gurjar
|19
|Jhunjhunu
|Nisheet Kumar
|Brijendra Singh Ola
|20
|Mandawa
|Narendra Kumar
|Kumari Rita Chaudhary
|21
|Sardarshahar
|Rajkumar Rinwa
|Anil Kumar Sharma
|22
|Churu
|Harlal Saharan
|Rafique Mandelia
|23
|Ratangarh
|Abhinesh Mahatshi
|Poosaram Godara
|24
|Sujangarh
|Santosh Meghwal
|Manoj Kumar Meghwal
|25
|Pilani
|Rajesh Kumar Dahia
|Peetram Singh Kala
|26
|Surajgarh
|Santosh Ahlawat
|Sharwan Kumar
|27
|Fatehpur
|Sharawan Choudhary
|Hakam Ali Khan
|28
|Lachhmangarh
|Subhash Maharia
|Govind Singh Dotasara
|29
|Dhod
|Gordhan Verma
|Jagdish Prasad Danodia
|30
|Sikar
|Ratan Lal Jaldhari
|Rajendra Pareek
|31
|Danta Ramgarh
|Gajanand Kumawat
|Virendra Singh
|32
|Khandela
|Subhash Meel
|Mahadeo Singh Khandela
|33
|Neem Ka Thana
|Prem Singh Bajor
|Suresh Modi
|34
|Srimadhopur
|Jhabar Singh Kharra
|Deependra Singh
|35
|Kotputli
|Hansraj Patel
|Rajendra Singh Yadav
|36
|Viratnagar
|Kuldeep Dhankad
|Indraj Singh Gurjar
|37
|Shahpura
|Upen Yadav
|Manish Yadav
|38
|Chomu
|Ramlal Sharma
|Dr Shikha Meel Barala
|39
|Phulera
|Nirmal Kumawat
|Vidhyadhar Singh Chaudhary
|40
|Dudu
|Dr Premchand Bairwa
|Babulal Nagar
|41
|Jhotwara
|Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore
|Abhishek Choudhary
|42
|Amber
|Satish Poonia
|Prashant Sharma
|43
|Jamwa Ramgarh
|Mahendra Pal Meena
|Gopal Lal Meena
|44
|Hawa Mahal
|Balmukund Acharya
|RR Tiwari
|45
|Vidhyadhar Nagar
|Diya Kumari
|Sitaram Agarwal
|46
|Civil Lines
|Gopal Sharma
|Pratap Singh Khachariyawas
|47
|Kishan Pole
|Chandra Manohar Batwara
|Amin Kagzi
|48
|Adarsh Nagar
|Ravi Kumar Nayyar
|Rafeek Khan
|49
|Malviya Nagar
|Kalicharan Saraf
|Archana Sharma
|50
|Sanganer
|Bhajanlal Sharma
|Pushpendra Bhardwaj
|51
|Bagru
|Kailash Chand Verma
|Ganga Devi
|52
|Bassi
|Chandramohan Meena
|Laxman Meena
|53
|Chaksu
|Ramavatar Bairwa
|Ved Prakash Solanki
|54
|Tijara
|Baba Balaknath Yogi
|Imran Khan
|55
|Kishangarh Bas
|Ramhet Singh Yadav
|Deepchand Khairiya
|56
|Mundawar
|Manjeet Dharam Pal Choudhary
|Lalit Yadav
|57
|Behror
|Dr Jaswant Singh Yadav
|Sanjay Yadav
|58
|Bansur
|Devi Singh Shekhawat
|Shakuntala Rawat
|59
|Thanagazi
|Hem Singh Bhadana
|Kanti Prasad Meena
|60
|Alwar Rural
|Jairam Jatav
|Tikaram Jully
|61
|Alwar Urban
|Sanjay Sharma
|Ajay Agarwal
|62
|Ramgarh
|Jai Ahuja
|Zubair Khan
|63
|Rajgarh Laxmangarh
|Banna Ram Meena
|Mange Lal Meena
|64
|Kathumar
|Ramesh Khinchi
|Sanjana Jatav
|65
|Kaman
|Nauksham Chaudhary
|Zahida Khan
|66
|Nagar
|Jawahar Singh Bedham
|Wajib Ali
|67
|Deeg-Kumher
|Dr Shailesh Singh
|Vishvendra Singh
|68
|Bharatpur
|Vijay Bansal
|Dr Subhash Garg (RLD)
|69
|Nadbai
|Jagat Singh
|Joginder Singh Awana
|70
|Weir
|Bahadur Singh
|Bhajanlal Jatav
|71
|Bayana
|Bachchu Singh Banshiwal
|Amar Singh Jatav
|72
|Baseri
|Sukhram Koli
|Sanjay Kumar Jatav
|73
|Bari
|Girraj Singh Malinga
|Prashant Singh Parmar
|74
|Dholpur
|Dr Shivcharan Singh Kushwaha
|Shobharani Kushwah
|75
|Rajakhera
|Neeraj Sharma
|Rohit Bohra
|76
|Todabhim
|Ram Niwas Meena
|Ghanshyam Mahar
|77
|Mahuwa
|Rajendra Meena
|Omprakash Hudla
|78
|Sikrai
|Vikram Bansiwal
|Mamta Bhupesh
|79
|Dausa
|Shankar Lal Sharma
|Murari Lal Meena
|80
|Lalsot
|Rambilas Meena
|Parsadi Lal Meena
|81
|Sumerpur
|Joraram Kumawat
|Harishankar Mewara
|82
|Phalodi
|Pabba Ram Bishnoi
|Prakash Chandra Chhangani
|83
|Lohawat
|Gajendra Singh Khimsar
|Kishnaram Bishnoi
|84
|Shergarh
|Babu Singh Rathore
|Meena Kanwar
|85
|Osian
|Bheraram Choudhary
|Divya Maderna
|86
|Parbatsar
|Mansingh Kinsariya
|Ramniwas Gawriya
|87
|Nawan
|Vijay Singh
|Mahendra Choudhary
|88
|Jaitaran
|Avinash Gehlot
|Surendra Goyal
|89
|Sojat
|Shobha Chauhan
|Niranjan Arya
|90
|Pali
|Gyanchand Parakh
|Bheem Raj Bhati
|91
|Marwar Junction
|Kesaram Choudhary
|Khushveer Singh
|92
|Bali
|Pushpendra Singh
|Badriram Jakhar
|93
|Bagidora
|Krishna Katara
|Mahendra Jeet Singh Malviya
|94
|Kushalgarh
|Bheema Bhai Damor
|Ramila Khadiya
|95
|Kapasan
|Arjun Lal Jingar
|Shankar Lal Bairwa
|96
|Begun
|Dr Suresh Dhakar
|Rajender Singh Bidhuri
|97
|Chittorgarh
|Narpat Singh Rajvi
|Surendra Singh Jadawat
|98
|Nimbahera
|Shrichand Kriplani
|Udailal Anjana
|99
|Bari Sadri
|Gautam Kumar
|Badri Lal Jat
|100
|Pratapgarh
|Hemant Meena
|Ramlal Meena
|101
|Bhim
|Harisingh Rawat
|Sudarshan Singh Rawat
|102
|Kumbhalgarh
|Surendra Singh Rathore
|Yogendra Singh Parmar
|103
|Rajsamand
|Deepti Kiran Maheshwari
|Narayan Singh Bhati
|104
|Nathdwara
|Vishvaraj Singh Mewar
|CP Joshi
|105
|Asind
|Jabbar Singh Sankhala
|Hagamilal Mewara
|106
|Mandal
|Udai Lal Bhadana
|Ram Lal Jat
|107
|Sahara
|Ladu Lal Pitaiya
|Rajendra Trivedi
|108
|Bhilwara
|Vitthal Shankar Awasthi
|Om Prakash Naraniwal
|109
|Shahpura
|Lalaram Bairwa
|Narendra Kumar Regar
|110
|Jahazpur
|Gopichand Meena
|Dhiraj Gurjar
|111
|Mandalgarh
|Gopal Lal Sharma
|Vivek Dhakar
|112
|Hindoli
|Prabhu Lal Saini
|Ashok Chandna
|113
|Keshoraipatan
|Chandrakanta Meghwal
|Chunnilal Premi Bairwa
|114
|Bundi
|Ashok Dogra
|Harimohan Sharma
|115
|Pipalda
|Premchand Gochar
|Chetan Patel Kolana
|116
|Sangod
|Heeralal Nagar
|Bhanu Pratap Singh
|117
|Kota North
|Prahlad Gunjal
|Shanti Kumar Dhariwal
|118
|Kota South
|Sandeep Sharma
|Rakhi Gautam
|119
|Ladpura
|Kalpana Devi
|Naimuddin Guddu
|120
|Ramganj Mandi
|Madan Dilawar
|Mahendra Rajoria
|121
|Anta
|Kanwarlal Meena
|Pramod Jain Bhaya
|122
|Kishanganj
|Lalit Meena
|Nirmala Sahariya
|123
|Baran-Atru
|Radheyshyam Bairwa
|Panachand Meghwal
|124
|Chhabra
|Pratap Singh Singhvi
|Karan Singh Rathore
|125
|Dag
|Kaluram Meghwal
|Chetraj Gehlot
|126
|Jhalrapatan
|Vasundhara Raje Scindia
|Ram Lal Chouhan
|127
|Khanpur
|Narendra Nagar
|Suresh Gurjar
|128
|Manohar Thana
|Nemi Chand Meena
|Govind Prasad
|129
|Sadulshahar
|Gurveer Singh Brar
|Jagdish Chander Jangod
|130
|Ganganagar
|Jaideep Bihani
|Ankur Maglani
|131
|Karanpur
|Surender Pal Singh
|Gurmeet Singh Kooner
|132
|Suratgarh
|Rampratap Kasniyan
|Dungar Ram Gedar
|133
|Raisingh Nagar
|Balveer Singh Luthra
|Sohan Lal Nayak
|134
|Anupgarh
|Santosh Bawri
|Shimla Devi Bawri
|135
|Sangaria
|Gurdeep Singh
|Abhimanyu Poonia
|136
|Hanumangarh
|Amit Sahu
|Vinod Kumar
|137
|Pilibanga
|Dharmendra Kumar
|Vinod Kumar Gothwal
|138
|Nohar
|Abhishek Matoria
|Amit Chachan
|139
|Gangapur
|Man Singh Gurjar
|Ramkesh Meena
|140
|Bamanwas
|Rajendra Meena
|Indra Meena
|141
|Sawai Madhopur
|Dr Kirodi Lal Meena
|Danish Abrar
|142
|Khandar
|Jitendra Kumar Gothwal
|Ashok Bairwa
|143
|Malpura
|Kanhaiyalal Choudhary
|Ghasi Lal Choudhary
|144
|Niwai
|Ram Sahay Varma
|Prashant Bairwa
|145
|Tonk
|Ajit Singh Mehta
|Sachin Pilot
|146
|Deoli-Uniara
|Vijay Singh Bainsla
|Harish Chandra Meena
|147
|Kishangarh
|Bhagirath Choudhary
|Vikash Choudhary
|148
|Dhariyawad
|Kanhaiya Lal Meena
|Nagraj Meena
|149
|Dungarpur
|Bansilal Katara
|Ganesh Ghogra
|150
|Aspur
|Gopichand Meena
|Rakseh Roat
|151
|Sagwara
|Shankarlal Decha
|Kailash Kumar Roat
|152
|Chorasi
|Sushil Katara
|Tarachand Bhagora
|153
|Ghatol
|Manshankar Ninama
|Nanalal Ninama
|154
|Garhi
|Kailash Chandra Meena
|Shankarlal Charpota
|155
|Banswara
|Dhan Singh Rawat
|Arjun Singh Bamaniya
|156
|Masuda
|Virendra Singh
|Rakesh Pareek
|157
|Kekri
|Shatrughan Gautam
|Dr Raghu Sharma
|158
|Ladnun
|Karni Singh
|Mukesh Kumar Bhakar
|159
|Deedwana
|Jitendra Singh Jodha
|Chetan Singh Choudhary
|160
|Jayal
|Dr Manju Baghmar
|Dr Manju Devi Meghwal
|161
|Nagaur
|Jyoti Mirdha
|Harendra Mirdha
|162
|Khinwsar
|Revat Ram Danga
|Tejpal Mirdha
|163
|Merta
|Laxman Ram Meghwal
|Shivratan Valmiki
|164
|Degana
|Ajay Singh
|Vijaypal Mirdha
|165
|Makrana
|Sumita Bhinchar
|Zakir Hussain Gesawat
|166
|Jalore
|Jogeshwar Garg
|Ramila Meghwal
|167
|Bhinmal
|Poora Ram Choudhary
|Samarjit Singh
|168
|Sanchore
|Devji Patel
|Sukhram Bishnoi
|169
|Raniwara
|Narayan Singh Dewal
|Ratan Devasi
|170
|Sirohi
|Ota Ram Dewasi
|Sanyam Lodha
|171
|Pindwara Abu
|Samaram Garasiya
|Leelaram Garasiya
|172
|Reodar
|Jagsi Ram Koli
|Motiram Koli
|173
|Gogunda
|Pratap Lal Bheel
|Dr Mangi Lal Garasiya
|174
|Jhadol
|Babulal Kharadi
|Heeralal Darangi
|175
|Kherwara
|Nana Lal Ahari
|Dr Dayaram Parmar
|176
|Udaipur Rural
|Phool Singh Meena
|Dr Vivek Katara
|177
|Udaipur
|Tarachand Jain
|Gourav Vallabh
|178
|Mavli
|Krishnagopal Paliwal
|Pushkar Lal Dangi
|179
|Vallabh Nagar
|Udailal Dangi
|Preeti Gajendra Singh Shaktawat
|180
|Salumber
|Amritlal Meena
|Raghuvir Singh Meena
|181
|Hindaun
|Rajkumari Jatav
|Anita Jatav
|182
|Karauli
|Darshan Singh Gurjar
|Lakhan Singh Meena
|183
|Sapotra
|Hansraj Meena
|Ramesh Chand Meena
|184
|Bandikui
|Bhagchand Tankda
|Gajraj Khatana
|185
|Bhopalgarh
|Kamsa Meghwal
|Geeta Barwar
|186
|Sardarpura
|Dr Mahendra Rathore
|Ashok Gehlot
|187
|Jodhpur
|Atul Bhansali
|Manisha Panwar
|188
|Soorsagar
|Devendra Joshi
|Shezad Aiyub Khan
|189
|Luni
|Jogaram Patel
|Mahendra Bishnoi
|190
|Bilara
|Arjun Lal Garg
|Mohanlal Katariya
|191
|Jaisalmer
|Chhotu Singh Bhati
|Ruparam Meghwal
|192
|Pokaran
|Mahant Pratap Puri
|Saleh Mohammad
|193
|Sheo
|Swaroop Singh Khara
|Ameen Khan
|194
|Barmer
|Deepak Karwasara
|Mewaram Jain
|195
|Baytu
|Balaram Moondh
|Harish Choudhary
|196
|Pachpadra
|Arun Choudhary
|Madan Prajapat
|197
|Siwana
|Hameersingh Bhayal
|Manvendra Singh
|198
|Gudhmalani
|Krishan Kumar Bishnoi
|Sonaram Choudhary
|199
|Chohtan
|Adu Ram Meghwal
|Padmaram Meghwal
|200
|Ahore
|Chhagan Singh Rajpurohit
|Saroj Choudhary
(With inputs from agencies)