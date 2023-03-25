ugc_banner
Rahul Gandhi disqualificaton Live | 'My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi, and we never apoligise'

WION Web Team
New DelhiUpdated: Mar 25, 2023, 01:37 PM IST

Photograph:(Agencies)

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference today (Saturday) at 1 pm in the capital New Delhi, a day after he was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP. This will be his first reaction following his expulsion.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference today (Saturday) at 1 pm, a day after he was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP. This will be his first reaction following his expulsion. On Friday, Rahul, MP from southern Kerala state’s Wayanad region, was expelled from the Lok Sabha after he was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison by a court in western Surat city in the 2019 defamation case. However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision. 

25 Mar 2023, 1:35 PM (IST)
My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi, says Rahul Gandhi

Taking a dig at BJP's demands for his apology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called out their founding father VD Savarkar, saying, "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology." 

25 Mar 2023, 1:30 PM (IST)
Opposition will benefit from government's 'panic reaction'

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped that the opposition parties will benefit the most from the government's "panic reaction".

":Opposition will benefit the most from govt's panic reaction," he said. "For this govt, country is Adani and Adani is country."

25 Mar 2023, 1:22 PM (IST)
Live | Rahul Gandhi speaks
25 Mar 2023, 1:20 PM (IST)
Will continue to raise voice, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to raise his voice even at the expense of his arrest or disqualification, adding that he is :interested only in truth".

I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
25 Mar 2023, 1:17 PM (IST)
PM Modi scared of my speech on Adani, says Rahul Gandhi

The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification,says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during press briefing in the capital New Delhi on Saturday.

25 Mar 2023, 1:14 PM (IST)
Here to defend democratic voice of people of India, says Rahul Gandhi

I am here to defend democratic voice of people of India. Will continue to do that, I am not scared of anyone: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi

25 Mar 2023, 1:12 PM (IST)
Defamation case manufactured to divert attention from Adani issue, says Rahul Gandhi

Rahul Gandhi mocked the Indian PM by saying that a defamation case was manufactured to dissuade him from raking up the Adani issue.

This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
25 Mar 2023, 1:10 PM (IST)
Will keep questioning relationship between PM Modi and Adani

Congress leader asserted that he will keep questioning relationship between PM Modi and Indian businessman and chariman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani.

My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
25 Mar 2023, 1:07 PM (IST)
Attacks being made on democracy in India, says Rahul

Attacks being made on democracy in India, examples of it keep manifesting from time to time, says Rahul Gandhi at press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

25 Mar 2023, 1:03 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi starts press briefing
I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
25 Mar 2023, 12:58 PM (IST)
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach AICC office

Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach AICC office in Delhi.

25 Mar 2023, 12:23 PM (IST)
Congress to observe 'Black Day' against Rahul Gandhi's disqualification

Congress party said that it will observe "Black Day" on Saturday to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP. He was the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Wayanad constituency in southern Kerala state. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan said that the action against Rahul Gandhi was "hasty and politically motivated".

25 Mar 2023, 12:22 PM (IST)
Congress party's youth wing protests against Rahul Gandhi disqualification

Members of the youth wing of Congress party stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament.
 

25 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM (IST)
Congress' Kerala unit holds protest over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi

Kerala: Congress holds protest in Wayanad over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. Rahul Gandhi was a former MP from Wayanad.

25 Mar 2023, 12:10 PM (IST)
National parties always insulted regional parties: Akhilesh Yadav

National parties always insulted regional parties. First, it was done by Congress and now BJP does this...This is a chance for them (Congress), they should keep the regional party forward and then fight in the elections then only they can win against BJP. This is the responsibility of Congress: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav

25 Mar 2023, 12:08 PM (IST)
Maharashtra MLAs hold silent protest outside state assembly

MLAs from the colaition of Congress party, Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and Shiv Sena staged a silent protest outside state assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.

25 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM (IST)
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor shares tweet of how foreign media covered Rahul Gandhi's disqualification
25 Mar 2023, 12:07 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi To hold press conference today

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The presser is scheduled at 1 pm. He was disqualified for implying that PM Modi was a criminal.

25 Mar 2023, 12:06 PM (IST)
Rahul Gandhi disqualified: Plea filed in Supreme Court against law that removed his MP status

A plea has been filed in India’s Supreme Court challenging the provisions of the Representatives of the Peoples Act under which opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified.

The petitioner said that factors such as nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude and the role of the accused, ought to be examined while considering disqualification under Chapter III of the 1951 Act.

