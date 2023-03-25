Rahul Gandhi disqualificaton Live | 'My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi, and we never apoligise'
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a press conference today (Saturday) at 1 pm, a day after he was disqualified as the Lok Sabha MP. This will be his first reaction following his expulsion. On Friday, Rahul, MP from southern Kerala state’s Wayanad region, was expelled from the Lok Sabha after he was found guilty and sentenced to two years in prison by a court in western Surat city in the 2019 defamation case. However, he was granted bail and his sentence was suspended for 30 days to let him appeal the decision.
Taking a dig at BJP's demands for his apology, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi called out their founding father VD Savarkar, saying, "My name is not Savarkar, it is Gandhi and Gandhi never offers apology."
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi hoped that the opposition parties will benefit the most from the government's "panic reaction".
":Opposition will benefit the most from govt's panic reaction," he said. "For this govt, country is Adani and Adani is country."
#LIVE | Disqualified Congress MP Rahul Gandhi briefs media https://t.co/cuCwe6A0fB— WION (@WIONews) March 25, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said that he will continue to raise his voice even at the expense of his arrest or disqualification, adding that he is :interested only in truth".
I am not interested in anything but the truth. I only speak the truth, it is my work and I will keep doing it even if I get disqualified or get arrested. This country has given me everything and that is why I do this: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
The Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) is scared of my next speech on Adani, and I have seen it in his eyes. That is why, first the distraction and then the disqualification,says Congress leader Rahul Gandhi during press briefing in the capital New Delhi on Saturday.
I am here to defend democratic voice of people of India. Will continue to do that, I am not scared of anyone: Cong leader Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi mocked the Indian PM by saying that a defamation case was manufactured to dissuade him from raking up the Adani issue.
This is the whole drama that is been orchestrated to defend the Prime Minister from the simple question- Who's Rs 20,000 crore went to Adani's shell companies? I am not scared of these threats, disqualifications or prison sentences: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader asserted that he will keep questioning relationship between PM Modi and Indian businessman and chariman of Adani Group, Gautam Adani.
My speech made in Parliament was expunged, and later I wrote a detailed reply to the Lok Sabha Speaker. Some ministers lied about me, that I sought help from foreign powers. But there is no such thing I have done. I will not stop asking questions, I will keep questioning the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Attacks being made on democracy in India, examples of it keep manifesting from time to time, says Rahul Gandhi at press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.
I have said many times before that democracy is being attacked in the country. We are seeing examples of this each day. I asked questions in the parliament regarding the relationship between PM Modi and Adani: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi
Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach AICC office in Delhi.
#WATCH | Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra reach AICC office in Delhi.— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
Congress party said that it will observe "Black Day" on Saturday to protest Rahul Gandhi's disqualification as MP. He was the Lok Sabha lawmaker from Wayanad constituency in southern Kerala state. Earlier, Leader of the Opposition in Kerala, VD Satheesan said that the action against Rahul Gandhi was "hasty and politically motivated".
Members of the youth wing of Congress party stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station in protest against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from parliament.
Chandigarh youth Congress stopped the New Delhi-Chandigarh Shatabdi train at the Chandigarh railway station over the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
Kerala: Congress holds protest in Wayanad over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament. Rahul Gandhi was a former MP from Wayanad.
#WATCH | Kerala: Congress holds protest in Wayanad over disqualification of Rahul Gandhi from Parliament.— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
National parties always insulted regional parties. First, it was done by Congress and now BJP does this...This is a chance for them (Congress), they should keep the regional party forward and then fight in the elections then only they can win against BJP. This is the responsibility of Congress: SP chief Akhilesh Yadav
MLAs from the colaition of Congress party, Nationalist Congress party (NCP) and Shiv Sena staged a silent protest outside state assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament.
Maharashtra | MVA MLAs stage a silent protest outside State Assembly against the disqualification of Rahul Gandhi as a member of Parliament. pic.twitter.com/jdt8QVpOpx— ANI (@ANI) March 25, 2023
They tried to silence a voice. Now every corner of the world hears the voice of India. pic.twitter.com/HQ71nLwxW0— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 25, 2023
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will his first press conference after being disqualified from the Lok Sabha. The presser is scheduled at 1 pm. He was disqualified for implying that PM Modi was a criminal.
A plea has been filed in India’s Supreme Court challenging the provisions of the Representatives of the Peoples Act under which opposition Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi was disqualified.
The petitioner said that factors such as nature, gravity, role, moral turpitude and the role of the accused, ought to be examined while considering disqualification under Chapter III of the 1951 Act.