Qatar court accepts Indian sailors' appeal, next hearing expected soon

After an appeal was filed by India against the death penalty awarded to eight Indian sailors in Qatar, a Qatari court accepted the appeal document on Thursday (Nov 23) and will now study it to announce its decision on the matter.

The next hearing in the case is expected soon with a slight possibility of the court passing a judgement.

The original judgement was passed by the Court of First Instance of Qatar on October 26 to eight men, who worked for the Dahra Global Technologies and Consultancy Services, almost a year after they were arrested in August 2022.

Expressing shock over the verdict, India had vowed to explore all legal options in the case to secure the release of its citizens.

"We have initial information that the Court of First Instance of Qatar has today passed a judgement in the case involving eight Indian employees of Al Dahra company," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said. "We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options."

"We are deeply shocked by the verdict of the death penalty and are awaiting the detailed judgement. We are in touch with the family members and the legal team, and we are exploring all legal options," it added.

Earlier on Nov 16, Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had confirmed that the families of the ones arrested had formally submitted an appeal.

Those sentenced have been identified as Navtej Singh Gill, Birendra Kumar Verma, Saurabh Vasisht, Amit Nagpal, Purnendu Tiwari, Sugunakar Pakala, and Sanjeev Gupta. Their trial began on March 29 after bail pleas were rejected.