Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi denies security lapse over blockade of PM Modi's convoy

Punjab's Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday denied lapse over PM Narendra Modi's return from Ferozepur because of a road blockade.

After expressing regret for the obstacles faced by PM Modi on the route, he said there was no situation of any attack.

Channi added that there was a sudden change in PM's travel plan from Bathinda to Ferozepur, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) should not politicise the issue.

The Ministry of Home Affairs sent a harsh letter on January 5, alleging a "serious lapse in PM Narendra Modi's security" while he was in Punjab for various activities.

Indian PM @narendramodi stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes in Punjab's Bathinda, a major security lapse, says government

The MHA stated that the Prime Minister's itinerary and travel plans were informed to the Punjab government well in advance, and that the latter should have made the appropriate logistical and security arrangements in accordance with procedure.

PM Modi's cavalcade was stalled on a flyover as protesting farmers blocked the road.

SPG troops had swooped in and surrounded PM Modi's car while it remained stalled on the flyover, preventing any untoward incidents.

Following the security breakdown, the convoy was rerouted back to Bathinda airport, according to the MHA, who also stated that the state government has been requested to provide a full report.

The MHA has ordered the state government to identify and punish those responsible for the significant security breach.