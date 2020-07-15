Prime Minister Narendra Modi to deliver address on World Youth Skills Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a five-minute video address on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day on Wednesday.

The day marks the fifth anniversary of the launch of Skill India Mission, a pet project of the Prime Minister which was launched with an aim to make Indias youth job-ready.

Today on World Youth Skills Day, will be addressing, via video link, a conclave being organized by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship at 11 AM. This conclave also marks five years of the Skill India Mission. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 15, 2020 ×

The conclave is being organised by the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship, according to an official statement.

Following the Prime Minister's strong thrust on 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and the call for "Vocal for Local", Modi is expected to urge the youth of the country to attain skills to compete globally.

Skill India is an initiative of the Centre which was launched to empower the youth with skills to help them get jobs and also give more productive in their work environment.

It offers courses in several sectors that are aligned to the standards recognised by both, the industry and the government under the National Skill Qualification Framework.