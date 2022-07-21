President Election Results 2022: NDA's Droupadi Murmu leading the race

The counting of Members of Parliament's votes has ended, according to an announcement from PC Mody, general secretary of the Rajya Sabha. He said that 15 MPs' votes were deemed illegitimate. Droupadi Murmu secured the votes of 540 MPs, but just 208 lawmakers supported Yashwant Sinha. As a result, Murmu received 3,78,000 votes overall, compared to Sinha's 1,45,600.

In the presidential election held on July 18, 771 MPs and 4025 MLAs, or more than 99 percent of the electoral college, cast their ballots. Droupadi Murmu of the NDA and Yashwant Sinha of the combined opposition contested the election head-to-head. Vote counting started this morning at 11 a.m.

Also read | Who is Droupadi Murmu, the tribal leader who is going to become India’s next president?

If she prevails, Droupadi Murmu will become India's first tribal woman president.





Total results of MPs' votes

748 votes were valid, while 15 were invalid.

Droupadi Murmu gets 3,78,000 votes (540 MPs)

Yashwant Sinha gets 1,45,600 votes (208 MPs)



Following the completion of the counting of the votes cast in the Parliament, the ballots from state assemblies are now being counted. In room 63 of the Parliament Building, votes are being counted. In Rairangpur, Odisha, Murmu's hometown, the festivities had already started in anticipation of her victory.



WATCH WION LIVE HERE

You can now write for wionews.com and be a part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.