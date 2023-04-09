Modi visits Karnataka | India's tiger population as of 2022 is 3,167: PM Modi in Mysuru
Story highlights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is presently visiting the southern state of Karnataka, is on a tour of the Bandipur Tiger Reserve. During his visit, he will be releasing the latest tiger census data at a mega event to mark the completion of 50 years of ‘Project Tiger’ in Mysuru. Sporting camouflage clothing and a hat before going on a safari, the PM was also seen interacting with field staff of the tiger reserve. Apart from that, he will also interact with field directors of tiger reserves who have scored highest in the recently concluded 5th cycle of the Management Effectiveness Evaluation exercise. According to PMO, Prime Minister Modi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA). He will also release a commemorative coin of ₹50, and put out a document on evaluating effective management of tiger reserves and a vision document for tiger conservation.
International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) will focus on protection and conservation of seven major big cats of the world -- Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah, with membership of the range countries harbouring these species.
PM Modi released data which showed that the tiger popular in India was 3,167 in 2022.
The tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022, the data revealed.
PM Modi spoke at the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger' and also released a booklet "Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision", presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.
PM Modi launched International Big Cats Alliance on Commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger'.
With the majestic elephants at the Mudumalai Tiger Reserve. pic.twitter.com/ctIoyuQYvd— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023
Prime Minister @narendramodi will launch the International Big Cats Alliance (IBCA) today in Karnataka— MoEF&CC (@moefcc) April 9, 2023
🔹 IBCA will focus on protection & conservation of seven major big cats of the world, viz. Tiger, Lion, Leopard, Snow Leopard, Puma, Jaguar and Cheetah #50YearsOfProjectTiger pic.twitter.com/dk9yHfKDIc
On Sunday, PM Modi shared a glimpse of his time spent at the tiger rserver on his official Twitter handle.
"Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity."
Spent the morning at the scenic Bandipur Tiger Reserve and got a glimpse of India’s wildlife, natural beauty and diversity. pic.twitter.com/X5B8KmiW9w— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 9, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi visits Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/vjlrYqbwtG— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi feeds an elephant at Theppakadu elephant camp pic.twitter.com/5S8bhRU67T— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023
According to forest officials, PM Modi may release a commemorative coin of Rs 50 and a document on effective management of tiger reserves and conservation.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday visited the elephant camp at Mudumalai in the hilly Nilgiris district.
The PM was accorded a welcome by the pachyderms and he fed sugarcane to some of the elephants at the Theppakkadu camp at the tiger reserve here.
The Tiger Reserve that the PM is visiting is located partly in Gundlupet taluk of Chamarajanagar district and partly in H.D.Kote and Nanjangud taluks of Mysuru District. PM Modi is likely to spend two hours at the wildlife sanctuary.
#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at Bandipur Tiger Reserve in Karnataka pic.twitter.com/Gvr7xpZzug— ANI (@ANI) April 9, 2023