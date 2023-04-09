Modi visits Karnataka | India's tiger population as of 2022 is 3,167: PM Modi in Mysuru

PM Modi released data which showed that the tiger popular in India was 3,167 in 2022.

The tiger population stood at 1,411 in 2006, 1,706 in 2010, 2,226 in 2014, 2,967 in 2018 and 3,167 in 2022, the data revealed.

PM Modi spoke at the inaugural session of commemoration of 50 years of 'Project Tiger' and also released a booklet "Amrit Kaal Ka Tiger Vision", presenting the vision for tiger conservation in the next 25 years.