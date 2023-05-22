PM Modi Live | Indian diaspora greets Narendra Modi as he lands in Sydney
After successfully wrapping up his 'historic' visit to Papua New Guinea—the first for an Indian prime minister—Narendra Modi is heading to neighbouring Australia, where he will be welcomed by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese. Modi will be in Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian government. The Australian government in a press release said that Modi’s visit builds on the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in March and discussions at the G7 Summit and Quad Leaders’ meeting in Hiroshima over the weekend.
The Indian leader's flurry of visits to the Pacific is part of a three-nation trip that began with his important visit to Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit and a Quad meeting. After that, Modi landed in Papua New Guinea where he was the co-host of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. He was awarded the highest civilian honour from Fiji and Papua New Guinea and met a host of leaders of Pacific Island nations. At the summit, the Indian leader promised that India would be a reliable partner to small island states amid difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions and climate change.
Jubiliant people from the Indian diaspora community line up to greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he arrived in Sydney, Australia.
PM Narendra Modi arrived in the vibrant city of Sydney on his second visit to Australia, MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi tweeted on Monday.
"Two days of constructive engagements with Australian leadership, business community and diaspora members await," he said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Sydney, Australia, as part of the third and final leg of his three-nation visit after concluding his visit to Papua New Guinea. He was received by Australian PM Anthony Albanese.
Indian PM Narendra Modi is soon to visit Australia. WION's Principal Diplomatic Correspondent Sidhant Sibal spoke with High Commissioner Manpreet Vohra to Australia to know more.
Indian diaspora in Sydney waiting to welcome Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Narendra Modi to visit Sydney, Australia in the last leg of his three-nation visit.
"PM Modi has given India a new identity. We are excited and looking forward to meeting him. This is a lifetime opportunity for us," said members of the Indian diaspora.
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on Monday said he is "honoured" to host Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Sydney and underlined that the two countries share a commitment to a stable, secure and prosperous Indo-Pacific.
Prime Minister Albanese also said that he looks forward to celebrating Australia's vibrant Indian community with Prime Minister Modi in Sydney on Tuesday, reports PTI news agency.
Prime Minister Modi will visit Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian Government.
After wrapping up his Papua New Guinea visit, Indian PM Narendra Modi headed to Australia, where he is scheduled to meet his counterpart Anthony Albanese.
"My Papua New Guinea visit has been a historic one. I will greatly cherish the affection received among the people of this wonderful nation. I also had the opportunity to interact with respected FIPIC leaders and discuss ways to deepen ties with their respective nations. I thank PM James Marape for the warm welcome accorded. Now leaving for Australia to take part in various programmes in Sydney," the PM said in a note on Twitter.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his New Zealand counterpart Chris Hipkins on Monday during which they discussed the full range of bilateral ties and ways to expand cooperation in various sectors like trade and commerce, education and sports.
The Indian leader met Hipkins on the sidelines of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) summit.
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been conferred with the highest honour of Fiji, the Companion of the Order of Fiji, Prime Minister of the Republic of Fiji Sitiveni Rabuka, PMO tweeted on Monday.
Modi said he was “delighted” to meet his Fiji counterpart and added that the relation between the two countries has stood the test of time. “We look forward to working together to further cement it in the coming years,” PM Modi tweeted.
