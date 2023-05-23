PM Modi in Australia LIVE | Indian PM kickstarts Sydney visit by meeting CEOs
PM Modi in Australia live updates: After successfully wrapping up his 'historic' visit to Papua New Guinea—the first for an Indian prime minister—Narendra Modi is now in the Downunder country of Australia. Modi will be in Australia from May 22-24 as a guest of the Australian government. The Australian government in a press release said that Modi’s visit builds on the Australia-India Annual Leaders’ Summit in New Delhi in March and discussions at the G7 Summit and Quad Leaders’ meeting in Hiroshima over the weekend. The Indian leader's flurry of visits to the Pacific is part of a three-nation trip that began with his important visit to Hiroshima, Japan, for the G7 summit and a Quad meeting. After that, Modi landed in Papua New Guinea where he was the co-host of the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation. He was awarded the highest civilian honour from Fiji and Papua New Guinea and met a host of leaders of Pacific Island nations. At the summit, the Indian leader promised that India would be a reliable partner to small island states amid difficulties caused by supply chain disruptions and climate change.
Continuing his series of meetings, the Indian PM met Gina Rinehart, executive chairman of Hancock Prospecting. The duo discussed reforms the current New Delhi administration had taken to enhance ease of doing business.
PM Modi met and held conversation with Paul Schroder, chief executive, Australian Super in Sydney. the PM invited Australian Super to partner in India's growth story.
The Indian PM kickstarted his Australia meet by meeting several big CEOs to increase business among the two countries. The visit is expected to enhance trade between the two countries as they look to get closer.