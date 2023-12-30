PM Modi Ayodhya visit LIVE: PM to arrive shortly; will inaugurate airport, railway station
PM Modi Ayodhya visit LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to launch various developmental initiatives and lay the foundation stones for projects totalling ₹15,700 crores during his visit to the temple town of Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. This visit is considered significant ahead of the consecration of the Ram Temple on January 22.
Scheduled to commence around 11:15 am IST, PM Modi will inaugurate Ayodhya airport, Maharishi Valmiki International Airport, and Ayodhya Dham Junction railway station, among other crucial projects. Additionally, he will flag off six Vande Bharat and two Amrit Bharat trains along with other rail initiatives.
Meanwhile, Ayodhya is adorned for the Ram Temple's upcoming opening following a seven-day consecration ceremony starting January 16.
Inside the grand temple's sanctum sanctorum, a 51-inch-tall idol of Lord Ram depicting his five-year-old self will be installed. A vote was conducted to choose among three designs, and the Ram Janmbhoomi Teertha Kshetra trust unanimously selected one for the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the inauguration of the new airport and the launch of other projects worth thousands of crores would usher in a "new era of development" in the temple town.
"A new era of development is going to be inaugurated today in Shri Ayodhya Dham by the respected Prime Minister @narendramodi ji," Chief Minister Adityanath posted from his official handle on X.
Airport Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar says, "The airport has been built in Ayodhya and AAI has completed it in a record time of 20 months. Air connectivity is important for Ayodhya. PM Modi will inaugurate it today. We are happy today and I hope people across the country will be happy."
Airport Authority of India (AAI) chairman Sanjeev Kumar says, "The airport has been built in Ayodhya and AAI has completed it in a record time of 20 months. Air connectivity is important for Ayodhya. PM Modi will inaugurate it today. We are happy today and I hope people across the country will be happy."
Over 5,500 police officers and personnel have been deployed in Ayodhya for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s scheduled visit on Saturday.
This force is in addition to the Special Protection Group (SPG) which provides security cover to the PM, and the National Security Guard (NSG) unit to counter terror attacks, said senior police officials here on Friday.
Flower decorations and preparations in full swing ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today.
Flower decorations and preparations in full swing ahead of PM Narendra Modi's visit today.
(Visuals from Dharma Path) pic.twitter.com/Vk9nKOmkhs
VIDEO | Preparations underway by cultural artists in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city.
Preparations underway by cultural artists in Ayodhya ahead of PM Modi's visit to the city.
The prime minister is expected to reach Ayodhya airport around 10.45 am. After landing at the airport, he will head to the Ayodhya railway station where he will inaugurate the redeveloped railway station. He will then return to the airport, inaugurate the newly-bult airport and subsequently address a 'jan sabha': Gaurav Dayal, Divisional Commissioner of Ayodhya
A day ahead of his Ayodhya visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday that his government is determined to “preserve the rich heritage” of the holy city. The PM also mentioned the list of projects he will inaugurate on Saturday.
“Our government is determined to develop world-class infrastructure, improve connectivity and preserve the rich heritage of Ayodhya, the city of Lord Shri Ram. I will inaugurate the newly constructed airport and redeveloped railway station in this direction tomorrow. Along with this, I will also get the privilege of inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of many more development projects, which will make the life of my family members in many areas of the country, including Ayodhya and UP easier,” PM Modi wrote on X.