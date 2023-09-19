Parliament special session Live Updates: Decks cleared for women's reservation bill

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha said, “We all wish that the women’s reservation Bill should be brought and women should be given what is due.”

NCP working president Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha said, "Since we are all deliberating here, I take this opportunity to say that 50 per cent of India’s population is women. So, why do we all not deliberate this in the new Parliament building? Maybe this can be the first decision that the Honourable Prime Minister can take in the new building. We will all support him if he brings reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies. We will wholeheartedly support this Bill."

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “The women’s reservation Bill must come… In the first election of our country, the turnout of women was 46 per cent and now the percentage is even more. How can women’s issues be addressed if there is not proper representation? I demand reservation for women. That is why it takes a Nirbhaya to bring in strong laws. That is why our women wrestlers, who bring laurels to the country, have to fight for months to get justice, and that is why for the horrific Manipur incident of atrocity on women, a No-Confidence Motion had to come in to make this government speak. I think more women are needed in this Parliament.”