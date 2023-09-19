Parliament special session Live Updates: Decks cleared for women's reservation bill
Parliament special session Live updates: The second day of the five-day special session of the Indian Parliament is all set to commence in the new building on Tuesday. Notably, the day coincides with the Hindu festival Ganesh Chaturthi, which is considered auspicious for making new beginnings, precisely why the ruling government chose September 19 for parliament proceedings in the new building. Several key bills are expected to be tabled in the parliament and among them is the women's reservation bill, which was reportedly cleared by the Union Cabinet on Monday. However, no official announcement in this regard has been made so far. The report comes on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that "historic decisions" would be taken in the new parliament building.
Lok Sabha Secretariat issues gazette notification, designating the new parliament building as the Parliament House of India.
#WATCH | Delhi: Members of Parliament gathered for a joint photo session ahead of today's Parliament Session.
The proceeding of the House will take place in the New Parliament Building, starting today.
#WATCH | On the Women's Reservation Bill, Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi says "It is ours, Apna Hai"
- There will be a photo op of all the MPs in the old Parliament.This photo session will take place at 9.15 am.
- After that, at 11 am, there will be a joint meeting of the MPs of both the houses in the Central Hall and after that they will proceed towards the new Parliament.
- According to sources, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi goes from the old Parliament to the new Parliament, he will have a copy of the Constitution in his hands.
- There will be a meeting with MPs of both the Houses in the Central Hall of the Old Parliament PM Modi, Speaker Lok Sabha, Chairman Rajya Sabha, Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and Adhir Ranjan will speak in the program of Central Hall from 11 am to 12.30 pm..
- Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi will give the welcome address in this program. Manmohan Singh, Shibu Soren and Maneka Gandhi have been specially invited in the program to share their experiences.
- Special Session of Parliament | Lok Sabha adjourned to meet at 1:15 pm in the new Parliament building today.
- Special Session of Parliament | Rajya Sabha adjourned to meet at 2:15 pm in the new Parliament building today.
- Members of Rajya Sabha and Lok Sabha are requested to assemble in the Central Hall of Parliament at 11 AM today for a function to commemorate the rich legacy of the Parliament of India and resolve to make Bharat a developed Nation by 2047.
- Special session: Move to new Parliament building today, Govt lists eight Bills.
According to ANI news agency, former prime minister Manmohan Singh will speak for five minutes in the joint sitting of parliament, which is set to be held in the new building today afternoon. Besides, Singh, BJP MP Maneka Gandhi and Jharkhand Mukti Morcha leader Shibu Soren will also speak for five minutes each.
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in Rajya Sabha said, “We all wish that the women’s reservation Bill should be brought and women should be given what is due.”
NCP working president Supriya Sule in Lok Sabha said, "Since we are all deliberating here, I take this opportunity to say that 50 per cent of India’s population is women. So, why do we all not deliberate this in the new Parliament building? Maybe this can be the first decision that the Honourable Prime Minister can take in the new building. We will all support him if he brings reservation for women in Parliament and Assemblies. We will wholeheartedly support this Bill."
Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Harsimrat Kaur Badal said, “The women’s reservation Bill must come… In the first election of our country, the turnout of women was 46 per cent and now the percentage is even more. How can women’s issues be addressed if there is not proper representation? I demand reservation for women. That is why it takes a Nirbhaya to bring in strong laws. That is why our women wrestlers, who bring laurels to the country, have to fight for months to get justice, and that is why for the horrific Manipur incident of atrocity on women, a No-Confidence Motion had to come in to make this government speak. I think more women are needed in this Parliament.”
Indian Union cabinet has approved a bill proposing the reservation of 33 percent of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies, Indian media outlets reported. However, the Indian government has not made an official announcement regarding this decision.