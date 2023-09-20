Parliament Special Session Live Updates: BJP accuses Congress of politicising women's reservation bill

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on Congress in Parliament Wednesday, suggesting that Congress was squandering the opportunity to empower women by politicising it.

"I thought Sonia Gandhi would speak rising above political lines but she did not mention Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj who worked extensively for women's reservation", says Nishikant Dubey.

"The bill you brought was wrong and those who protested against it were Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj. This is BJP and PM Modi's bill," Dubey said.