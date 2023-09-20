Parliament Special Session Live Updates: BJP accuses Congress of politicising women's reservation bill
The members of Lok Sabha will on Wednesday (Sept 20) discuss the 128th Constitutional Amendment Bill that seeks to reserve 33 per cent of assembly seats for women in state and central legislature. The bill, also termed as the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam', will take effect after the delimitation exercise following the first census after the bill becomes law. It is expected to come into effect after 15 years from the date of its commencement. The bill was tabled in the first Lok Sabha session held in the new Parliament house. Prime Minister Narendra Modi described it as a "historic occasion".
However, the bill is expected to face some stiff resistance from the opposition parties stating that the bill is a “huge betrayal” for women as the implementation date had been kept vague. It also criticised the government for not providing quota for socially backward classes. Notably, the bill was first introduced in 2008 in Rajya Sabha by the Congress party. However, it never reached the Lok Sabha for consideration. The women's reservation was also one of the key poll promises the BJP in the run-up to both the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha elections.
Speaking in Lok Sabha, BJP MP Nishkant Dubey said, "When Sonia Gandhi was speaking, I thought she will speak rising above politics because she is the voice of opposition. The women who were at the forefront to raise their voice for this Bill, she was Bengal's Geeta Mukherjee and BJP's Sushma Swaraj. Had they not been there, we would not be seeing this reservation. But, Sonia Gandhi didn't mention either of them. What kind of politics is this? She wants to take the credit for the Bill, but this is not their Bill."
BJP MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on Congress in Parliament Wednesday, suggesting that Congress was squandering the opportunity to empower women by politicising it.
"I thought Sonia Gandhi would speak rising above political lines but she did not mention Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj who worked extensively for women's reservation", says Nishikant Dubey.
"The bill you brought was wrong and those who protested against it were Geeta Mukherjee and Sushma Swaraj. This is BJP and PM Modi's bill," Dubey said.
"Women's Reservation is necessary and we have been demanding it since the beginning. They will not implement it so what they had to do should have been done. We have told them to do a caste-based census, we have demanded this," said Bihar CM Nitish Kumar on the Women's Reservation Bill.
VIDEO | "On behalf of the Congress party, I stand in support of the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam 2023' (Women's Reservation Bill)," says Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha. #ParliamentSpecialSession #WomenReservationBill pic.twitter.com/PleDuO1x6I— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) September 20, 2023
I stand to support the bill, says Sonia Gandhi in Lok Sabha during debate on women's reservation bill.
Union Law & Justice Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal makes a strong pitch for women quota bill.
"This Bill will enhance the dignity of women as well as equality of opportunities. Women will get representation. There are four important clauses..."
Lok Sabha proceedings begin.
#WATCH | Delhi | Leaders of INDIA alliance hold a meeting at the office of LoP in Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge ahead of the commencement of the Parliament proceedings today. pic.twitter.com/zs6X1HsXDl— ANI (@ANI) September 20, 2023
Congress Parliamentary Party Chairperson Sonia Gandhi to lead the party's debate on the Women's Reservation Bill in the Lok Sabha.
"This is definitely not a Women's Reservation Bill, this is 'Mahila Bewakoof Banao' (dupe women's bill) bill. We have been saying this because none of the promises made by them have been fulfilled ever since PM Modi came to power. This is another 'jumla' brought by them...If you want to implement the Bill, AAP stands with you completely but implement it in 2024," AAP MP Sanjay Singh says.
"Do you think the women of the country are fools? Anti-women BJP has brought one more 'jumla' in the name of the Bill. Women of the country, political parties understand these election tactics. So, we say that if their intentions are clear, implement it in 2024..."