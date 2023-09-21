Parliament special session LIVE: Law minister moves Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha

The special session of the Indian parliament has entered the fourth day with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moving the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday (September 20), the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation.

"In Rajya Sabha, the Women's Reservation Bill will be brought through Supplementary Business as we were late in Lok Sabha yesterday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat knows better about it. But I can tell you that the discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha today," Union Law Minister Meghwal told reporters.

Also on Thursday, the central government is set to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha to repeal certain enactments and amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in July.