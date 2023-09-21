Parliament special session LIVE: Law minister moves Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha
The special session of the Indian parliament has entered the fourth day with Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal moving the Women's Reservation Bill in the Rajya Sabha. On Wednesday (September 20), the bill was passed in the Lok Sabha with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation. "In Rajya Sabha, the Women's Reservation Bill will be brought through Supplementary Business as we were late in Lok Sabha yesterday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat knows better about it. But I can tell you that the discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha today," Union Law Minister Meghwal told reporters. Also on Thursday, the central government is set to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha to repeal certain enactments and amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in July.
"In Rajya Sabha, the Women's Reservation Bill will be brought through Supplementary Business as we were late in Lok Sabha yesterday. The Lok Sabha Secretariat knows better about it. But I can tell you that the discussion will be held in Rajya Sabha today," Union Law Minister Meghwal told reporters.
Also on Thursday, the central government is set to move the Repealing and Amending Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha to repeal certain enactments and amend a minor drafting error in the Factoring Regulation Act, 2011. The bill was passed in the Lok Sabha in July.
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Thursday that the Women's Reservation Bill could have been implemented immediately.
"Why do we need to wait till 2024?... What's the problem, it should have been done immediately. It (census) was happening every ten years. It started in 1931, and this is the first time that it has been delayed," Chief Minister Kumar told reporters.
#WATCH | Women's Reservation Bill | In Rajya Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal says, "This reservation is vertical as well as horizontal. SC-ST women will also have reservation under this. So, Census and Delimitation are important...As soon as the Bill is passed, there… pic.twitter.com/RnYwhqiN3a— ANI (@ANI) September 21, 2023
Meghwal also told the Rajya Sabha that the reservation was vertical and horizontal, adding women from scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribes (STs) will also have reservation under the bill.
"So, Census and Delimitation are important...As soon as the Bill is passed, there will be Census and Delimitation. It is a Constitutional process. Which seat will go to women, this will be decided by the Delimitation Commission..." he added.
Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal has moved the Women's Reservation Bill in Rajya Sabha.
"Through the Constitutional Amendment Bill that I have brought today, a section will inserted in Article 330, Article 332 and Article 334. Through these, 1/3rd of the seats will be reserved in Lok Sabha and all State Assemblies of the country. This is a major step," Union Law Minister Meghwal said.
A day after the Women's Reservation Bill was passed with 454 members voting in favour of the legislation in the Lok Sabha, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said that the bill will be introduced in the Rajya Sabha on Thursday for passage.
According to a report by the news agency ANI, after the bill is passed in the Rajya Sabha, all women MPs of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will greet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his chamber located at Parliament House.