/Pakistan’s Khawaja Asif makes big claim, says India was ‘never truly united, except under Aurangzeb’. Here’s the truth

Pakistani Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has once again stirred a controversy with his statement, as this time he claimed that India was "never truly united except under Aurangzeb".

"History shows that India was never truly united, except briefly under Aurangzeb. Pakistan was created in the name of Allah. At home, we argue and compete, but in a fight with India we come together," Asif said while speaking to Samaa TV. Moreover, the Pakistani minister also said that there is a possibility of another conflict with India and suggested that Islamabad be prepared.

"Chances of war with India are real and I am not denying that. I do not want escalation, but the risks are real. If it comes to war, God willing, we will achieve a better result than before, inshallah," Asif said.

Moreover, Asif was also seen claiming that neutral countries have shifted in Islamabad's favour during the 12-day conflict with India in May.

"Countries that were neutral during the India-Pakistan conflict have joined our camp, and those which supported India are silent now. This will haunt India for years," he said.

What’s the truth about India's unity?

Before and after the Mughal emperor Aurangzeb, India has witnessed multiple periods of political unity. As per the history, under Chandragupta Maurya in the 4th century BCE, the Mauryan Empire extended across almost the entire subcontinent, long before the Mughal Empire even existed.

Moreover, under the Ashoka rule, India stretched from modern Afghanistan to Bengal.