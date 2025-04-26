Pahalgam terror attack: Who is Ayaz Ahmed, suspected mule service provider?

Who is Ayaz Ahmed?

Ayaz Ahmed is a 28-year-old mule service provider from Ganderbal, Jammu and Kashmir. He is now under police custody after a tourist complaint went viral on internet.

The accusation aginst him

A female tourist accused Ayaz of asking her religious identity and serious questions during a mule ride at Thajiwas Glacier, Sonamarg. Her social media video went viral and led to prompt action from police.

Prompt action from authorites

As the video went viral Ganderbal police identified Ayaz Ahmed from Gohipora village and arrested him. He is currently being interrogated.

Ayaz asked suspecious questions

The tourist recalled visiting Baisaran Valley on April 20, 2025. Ayaz, who gave her a pony ride allegedly asked her questions about her religion, religious sites, and the identities of her friends.

The phone call

The tourist claimed she overheard Ayaz on a phone call using alarming phrases like “plan A, brakes failed,” and “plan B – 35 guns hidden in the grass.”

Killing of innocent lives

The Pahalgam attack took place on 22 April 2025 which led to the killing of 26 innocent lives.

