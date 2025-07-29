/Operation Mahadev – How the terrorists were tracked from April 22 to July 22

In a major joint operation of Jammu and Kashmir Police and the Central Reserve Police Force, 'Operation Mahadev', three terrorists, Suleman alias Faizal, Afghan and Jibran, were neutralised. These three terrorists were responsible for carrying out the brutal Pahalgam attack, which resulted in the death of 26 tourists. On July 29, in the monsoon session of the Parliament, Home Minister of India, Amit Shah, elaborated on how the Indian army, with the help of intelligence from NIA and the support of CRPF and J&K Police, successfully carried out the operation.

How were the terrorists tracked from April 22 to July 22?

On the following day of the barbaric attack, there was a security meeting in Jammu and Kashmir under the oversight of the Home Minister Amit Shah. According to the Home Minister, Operation Mahadev started on May 22, 2025. The Indian Intelligence Bureau received an intelligence report that the terrorists have camped in a safe house in the Dachigam area of the Srinagar district. The IB and the Indian army used various specialised indigenous equipment and techniques to intercept ultra signals such as (radio transmissions, satellite communications, and other electronic signals). Forces continued to surveil the area, deciphering, analysing who was communicating with whom. Eventually, on July 22, they were able to confirm the location via the intercepted sensors. This was further confirmed by the ground assets, such as a human intelligence unit containing five individuals.

NIA had earlier arrested those individuals who were believed to have sheltered Faizal, Afghan and Jibran and helped them with information to carry out the terror attack. On July 22, at around 11 am, the Indian Army, along with the CRPF and the J&K Police, launched the counter-terrorism mission. A major breakthrough was reached after prolonged confrontation, and the terrorists were gunned down by the Army's elite forces. The dead bodies of the killed terrorist were identified by their corroborators in Srinagar.

The security forces recovered one M4 carbine rifle and two AK rifles from the location of the encounter. Those rifles were transported to Chandigarh. The rifles were repeatedly fired, and the cartridges from those rounds and the barrel of the gun were matched with the FSL report of the bullets used in the Pahalgam terror attack.