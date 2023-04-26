ugc_banner
Operation Kaveri Live: India evacuates citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan

JeddahUpdated: Apr 26, 2023, 06:44 AM IST

India Navy Ship (INS) Sumedha docks in Saudi Arabian capital Jeddah with 278 passengers on-board | @DrSJaishankar Photograph:(Twitter)

Operation Kaveri: India launched 'Operation Kaveri' to bring back its own citizens and that of neighbouring South Asian nations from conflict-ridden Sudan. So far, two of India's C-130J planes and an Indian naval ship have evacuated 534 people from Sudan into Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, from where they will shortly leave for India. 

26 Apr 2023, 5:57 (IST)
Operation Kaveri: Evacuations so far

A total of 534 passengers, mostly Indians, have reached Jeddah on Tuesday late night.

An Indian Navy Ship carrying 278 passengers evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan landed in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah Tuesday late night. Shortly after, two C-130J planes carrying 121 and 135 passengers each landed at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International airport.

India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to thank his Saudi Arabian counterpart for swift cooperation during evacuation of citizens of the subcontinent from Sudan.

A total of three batches of evacuees have reached Jeddah so far. 

