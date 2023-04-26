Operation Kaveri Live: India evacuates citizens from conflict-ridden Sudan

A total of 534 passengers, mostly Indians, have reached Jeddah on Tuesday late night.

An Indian Navy Ship carrying 278 passengers evacuated from conflict-ridden Sudan landed in Saudi Arabia's port city of Jeddah Tuesday late night. Shortly after, two C-130J planes carrying 121 and 135 passengers each landed at Jeddah's King Abdulaziz International airport.

India's foreign minister Dr S. Jaishankar took to Twitter to thank his Saudi Arabian counterpart for swift cooperation during evacuation of citizens of the subcontinent from Sudan.

A total of three batches of evacuees have reached Jeddah so far.

Read more...