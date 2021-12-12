One terrorist killed in an ongoing gunfight in South Kashmir

One terrorist has been killed in an ongoing gunfight in Baragram area of Awantipora in South Kashmir. Dead body of the terrorist, along with arms and ammunition, has been recovered from the encounter site.

''01 unidentified terrorist killed. Operation going on. Police and security forces are on the job. Further details shall follow,'' said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

However, sources says that the terrorist killed in the encounter was newly recruited in Jaish-i-Muhammad outfit. The terrorist had joined the outfit on November 2 and was listed under C category by Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The police had received a tip off about the presence of terrorists in the area after which Cordon and Search Operation (CASO) was launched. During the CASO, terrorists fired on the security forces leading to an encounter.

This joint operation of the Police, army and CRPF continues in South Kashmir.