On Netaji's 125th birth anniversary, Indian PM Modi to unveil hologram statue at India Gate

On the occasion of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's 125th birth anniversary, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil the hologram statue of the freedom fighter at India Gate.

The ceremony will be held at around 6 pm in New Delhi on Sunday.

For the first time, India is beginning Republic Day celebrations from January 23 instead of January 24. This is being done to include the birth anniversary of late freedom fighter.

Also Read: 'Proud of his monumental contribution': India pays tributes on Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose birth anniversary

The hologram statue, which will be placed until the 'grand statue' of Netaji made from granite is completed, will be powered by a 30,000 lumens 4K projector.

Till the grand statue of Netaji Bose is completed, a hologram statue of his would be present at the same place. I will unveil the hologram statue on 23rd January, Netaji’s birth anniversary. pic.twitter.com/jsxFJwEkSJ — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 21, 2022 ×

An invisible, high gain, 90 per cent transparent holographic screen has also been erected in such a way that it is not visible to public. The 3D image of Netaji will be projected on it to create the effect of a hologram.

Also Read: Taiwan, where Netaji went missing, offers to open its national archives to 'rediscover legacy'

The size of the hologram statue is 28 feet in height and 6 feet in width, as per a statement issued by Prime Minister's Office.

During the programme, the PM will also confer the Subhas Chandra Bose Aapda Prabandhan Puraskars, for the years, 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022, in the investiture ceremony. A total of seven awards will be presented.

(With inputs from agencies)