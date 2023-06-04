Odisha train crash LIVE updates | 'Root cause of accident identified': Indian railway minister; death toll rises over 290

As of Sunday (June 4), at least 294 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in India's worst rail crash in over two decades. Meanwhile, hospitals in Balasore are reported to be overwhelmed with the number of patients while the officials are still working to identify the victims.

A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS and central hospitals from the Indian capital Delhi have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight to provide medical assistance, official sources told news agency PTI, on Sunday.