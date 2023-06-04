Odisha train crash LIVE updates | 'Root cause of accident identified': Indian railway minister; death toll rises over 290
India three-train collision: A collision between two passenger trains and a goods train in the eastern Indian state of Odisha's Balasore has resulted in the tragic deaths of at least 288 individuals, with approximately 900 others sustaining injuries. According to railway officials, the Coromandel Express, which operates between Kolkata and Chennai, crashed into the Howrah Superfast Express.
The Howrah Superfast Express derailed and became entangled with the Coromandel Express, South Eastern Railway authorities said. A goods train too was part of the massive collision, making it one of the deadliest train accidents India has ever witnessed. As of Sunday (June 4) authorities were working to clear the train crash wreckage from the tracks.
In an interview while the restoration work is underway, the Indian Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw speaking to ANI said, "The root cause of this accident has been identified. PM Modi inspected the site yesterday. We will try to restore the track today. All bodies have been removed. Our target is to finish the restoration work by Wednesday morning so that trains can start running on this track."
As of Sunday (June 4), at least 294 people have been killed and more than 1,000 injured in India's worst rail crash in over two decades. Meanwhile, hospitals in Balasore are reported to be overwhelmed with the number of patients while the officials are still working to identify the victims.
A team of doctors and experts from the AIIMS and central hospitals from the Indian capital Delhi have been rushed to Bhubaneswar through a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight to provide medical assistance, official sources told news agency PTI, on Sunday.
The death toll in one of the worst train accident in India rose to nearly 300, on Sunday, said the officials. Meanwhile, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), of South Eastern Railway, Aditya Kumar said that the derailed train cars have been removed while the work of reconnecting the tracks is going on from one side, reported ANI, adding that they are working to "finish the work as soon as possible".