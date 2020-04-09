Odisha becomes first Indian state to extend COVID-19 lockdown, to continue till 30 April

The govt of Odisha has become the first Indian state to extend the lockdown, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik said.

The lockdown in the state has been extended till 30 April.

Several other states are yet to take a call on the extension of the lockdown. The decision was taken following a Cabinet meeting. Following the meeting, Odisha Chief Minister, Naveen Patnaik addressed the people of the state.

A total number of COVID-19 cases in Odisha increased at 42 with one death reported in the state on Wednesday, Sanjay Singh, Commissioner-cum-Secretary I &PR department, Odisha said.