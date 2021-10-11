'Not agreeable to constructive suggestions': India, China military talks fail to break impasse again  

The 13th round of India-China Corps Commander Level Meeting held at Chushul-Moldo border meeting point on Sunday failed to result in a conclusive resolution.

During the meeting, the discussions were held between the two sides to find resolution of the remaining issues along the LAC in eastern Ladakh.

In the statement issued by the Indian government, it pointed out that the situation along the LAC had been caused by unilateral attempts of Chinese side to alter the status quo in violation of the bilateral agreements.

“It was, therefore, necessary that the Chinese side take appropriate steps in the remaining areas so as to restore peace and tranquillity along the LAC in the western sector,” it said.

The resolution of the remaining areas would facilitate progress in the bilateral relations.

“In the meeting, the Indian side made constructive suggestions for resolving the remaining areas but the Chinese were not agreeable and also could not provide any forward-looking proposals. The meeting, thus, did not result in resolution of the remaining areas,” read the statement.

The two sides have agreed to maintain communications and also to maintain stability on the ground. "It is our expectation that the Chinese side will take into account the overall perspective of bilateral relations and will work towards early resolution of the remaining issues while fully abiding by bilateral agreements and protocols,” the statement added.

(With inputs from agencies)