No police custody was obtained for activist Stan Swamy, who died in hospital: Indian authorities

Elgar Parishad case accused Fr Stan Swamy, who died of a cardiac arrest in Holy Family Hospital recently, was provided with all the necessary requirements related to entitlement of accused in detention, the Indian government said.

On July 3, Swamy, 84, suffered a cardiac arrest and on July 5, the government was informed that he passed away while undergoing treatment.

Considering the age of the accused, no police custody was obtained by National Investigation Agency (NIA) during investigation, as sufficient evidences were already on record, government authorities said.

From his arrest to production before a special court, all the necessary medical formalities after his arrest were complied with, they said. Utmost care and attention were given for his safety and comfort during the air journey from Ranchi to Mumbai.

During his judicial custody, Fr Stan Swamy was kept in a separate cell of prison hospital withall necessary precautions and two attendants as per advice of medical officer of Taloja Central Prison in Mumbai. He was provided with all facilities including wheel chair, walker, walking stick, straws, sipper, mug, commode chair, battery cells for his hearing machines, dental treatment, visiting psychiatrist and telemedicine, the government said.

What is the case he was involved in?

A case was registered on January 8, 2018 in Pune, Maharashtra regarding inciting people and giving provocative speeches during Elgar Parishad organised by activists of Kabir Kala Manch on December 31, 2017 at Shanivarwada, Pune, which promoted enmity between the caste groups and led to violence resulting in loss of life and property, as per government sources.

During investigation, it was revealed that senior leader of CPI (Maoist), proscribed terrorist organisations were in contact with organisers of Elgar Parishad to spread the ideology of Maoism or Naxalism and encourage unlawful activities. The case was later transferred to NIA for investigation on the basis of MHA’s order.

Accordingly, RC- 01/2020/NIA/MUM (Bhima Koregaon Case) dated January 24, 2020 was registered in NIA.

The role of Stan Swamy emerged in the case regarding him being a member of CPI (Maoist) and actively involved in furthering its activities, the government said.

He was found to be in communication with CPI (Maoist) cadre. He was also convener of Persecuted Prisoners Solidarity Committee (PPSC), a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist).

Arrest and case proceedings

Swamy was arrested on October 8, 2020 by NIA. He was duly informed of grounds of arrest in terms of relevant sections of law.

He was examined by the medical practitioner and accordingly, his health condition was certified to be stable. He was also subjected to medical check-up. He has made no complaints about his ill-treatment at the hands of the investigation officers during his production before the concerned NIA court, the government said.

He was sent on judicial custody to Central Jail, in Taloja, Mumbai.

In between his bail applications before the High Court of Bombay was rejected.

The treatment

On May 21, 2021, Fr Stan Swamy had filed criminal appeal before High Court of Bombay, regarding which the state of Maharashtra had filed medical report of Board of Doctors constituted by JJ Hospital.

He was advised by court to be treated in JJ Hospital; however, he refused to get admitted in JJ Hospital.

Subsequently, High Court has allowed the prayer of Stan Swamy on May 28, 2021 to be shifted and treated in Holy Family Hospital, Bandra alongwith one attendant as per the protocol.

The State of Maharashtra was directed to provide protection during the treatment. Swamy remained admitted in hospital since May 28, 2021 for treatment in respect of ailments. The duration of his stay in the hospital was extended till July 6, 2021, the government said.