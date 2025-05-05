Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman met with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) President Masato Kanda to demand a cut in funds to Pakistan, India Today reported, citing government sources.

This comes amid the rising tensions between India and Pakistan following the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The finance minister also held a meeting with Italian Finance Minister Giancarlo Giorgetti, reiterating the same demand, the report added.

Pakistan heavily relies on funding from the Philippines-based regional development bank, which supports various sectors from climate resilience to economic infrastructure, and assistance from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

New Delhi aims to stop ADB funding to Islamabad as part of its broader financial strategy to stop terror funding and cross-border terrorism.

According to sources, India is also expected to raise concerns over the aid package of $7 billion granted to Pakistan by the IMF. The three-year deal was finalised in July 2024.

In another major move, the Indian government is likely to seek putting Pakistan back on the Financial Action Task Force (FATF) grey list. This will further decline its economy, international relations, and financial sector, while also deteriorating its global financial reputation.

India is also in talks with European nations to push for the relisting of Pakistan on the FATF grey list and seek a reduction in international financing to Islamabad after the Pahalgam terror attack. New Delhi has argued that strict measures and transparency of fund utilisation are important to prevent financial aid from inadvertently supporting activities that risk the stability in the region.

