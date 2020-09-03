New Delhi ready to host Quad meet between India, US, Australia and Japan

India has said that it is ready to hold Quad--India, US, Australia and Japan meet. In response to a WION question, Ministry of external affairs spokesperson said," we look forward to hosting quad meet later this year and details are being worked out".

Earlier this month, US Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Biegun had said that a Quad ministerial meet is being planned to take place in Delhi.

Speaking at U.S.-India Strategic Partnership Forum, Biegun had said, "There’s going to be meeting of the Quad, a ministerial meeting with the Quad this fall in Delhi – that’s the intention anyway – in person."

Sources told WION, while "details are still being worked out" but "strong intent is to hold something in coming months. Likely to be after Indian parliament session though so not Sept."

The Quad foreign ministers met last year on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly meeting in New York, which was the first such meet of the grouping.

Quad is viewed with suspicion by China as a grouping that is anti-Beijing. Asked about quad being anti-China grouping, Biegun said,” I don’t think responding to the threat of China in and of itself or any potential challenge from China in and of itself would be enough of a driver. It also has to have a positive agenda."