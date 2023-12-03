MP Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners and Loser constituency wise - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The tabulation of votes for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is presently in progress, and initial indications suggest a tight competition between the BJP and Congress in the state. Currently, the BJP is in the lead on the majority of seats.

MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Party-Wise Results

The stage is prepared for an intense face-off in Madhya Pradesh as the eagerly awaited assembly election results draw near. The counting of the votes began, at 08:00 am IST. All eyes are on the clash between Congress and BJP as the assembly results are billed for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.

Stringent security measures have been implemented in 52 district headquarters to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.

The results of the Assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will mirror potential political dynamics anticipated in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party Won Leading Total Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 4 162 166 Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP 1 0 1 Indian National Congress - INC 0 62 62 Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP 0 1 1 Total 5 225 230

BJP Leading Candidates

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin 1 Sheopur(1) BABU JANDEL 33579 3998 2 Vijaypur(2) RAMNIWAS RAWAT 22679 6625 3 Jaura(4) PANKAJ UPADHYAY 16890 2548 4 Morena(6) DINESH GURJAR 18532 3158 5 Ambah(8) DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR 19331 9792 6 Ater (9) HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE 12216 4458 7 Gohad (13) Keshav Desai 13833 272 8 Bhander(21) PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA 17502 4777 9 Datia(22) BHARTI RAJENDRA 15348 2243 10 Karera(23) PRAGILAL JATAV 25191 3594 11 Pohari (24) KAILASH KUSHWAH 13932 7233 12 Bamori(28) RISHI AGRAWAL 30695 15598 13 Raghogarh(31) JAIVARDHAN SINGH 32142 2819 14 Ashok Nagar (32) HARIBABOO RAI 19463 2159 15 Mungaoli(34) RAO YADVENDRA SINGH 24042 2187 16 Bina(35) ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE 12702 1346 17 Prithvipur(45) NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE 12982 1218 18 Khargapur(47) CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR 15821 6473 19 Malhara(53) BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI 21572 6742 20 Panna (60) Bharat Milan Pandey 18173 1859 21 Chitrakoot(61) NEELANSHU 11434 2409 22 Amarpatan(66) Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH 10599 3753 23 Sirmour(68) RAMGARIB VANVASI 10412 402 24 Semariya(69) ABHAY MISHRA 14261 1990 25 Teonthar(70) RAMA SHANKAR SINGH 20674 2643 26 Churhat(76) AJAY ARJUN SINGH 8822 1149 27 Manpur(90) TILAK RAJ SINGH 6387 63 28 Jabalpur Purba(97) LAKHAN GHANGHORIA 65942 33162 29 Jabalpur Uttar(98) VINAY SAXENA 29924 776 30 Shahpura(103) BHOOPENDRA MARAVI (BABLU) 12778 510 31 Dindori(104) OMKAR SINGH MARKAM 12545 2400 32 Bichhiya (105) NARAYAN SINGH PATTA 25623 7828 33 Niwas(106) CHAINSINGH WARKADE 37918 11560 34 Mandla(107) DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE 11731 2775 35 Lanji (109) HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE 20273 8530 36 Paraswada(110) Madhu Bhau Bhagat 10228 2752 37 Balaghat (111) ANUBHA MUNJARE 6036 1820 38 Barghat(114) ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA 23335 308 39 Seoni(115) ANAND PANJWANI 26086 5640 40 Keolari(116) RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH 28395 8916 41 Lakhnadon(117) YOGENDRA SINGH BABA 24756 7442 42 Tendukheda (120) SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA'' 21544 4601 43 Junnardeo(122) SUNIL UIKEY 8080 870 44 Amarwara(123) KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH 36715 4507 45 Churai(124) CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH 12775 746 46 Saunsar(125) VIJAY REVNATH CHORE 21004 3189 47 Chhindwara(126) KAMAL NATH 40737 12613 48 Parasia(127) SOHANLAL BALMIK 13282 1641 49 Pandhurna(128) NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY 26682 5900 50 Ghoradongri(132) RAHUL UIKEY 11203 1802 51 Silwani(143) DEVENDRA PATEL 8794 1367 52 Narela(151) MANOJ SHUKLA 15827 1049 53 Bhopal Madhya(153) ARIF MASOOD 20288 11344 54 Ashta (157) KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN 48796 4111 55 Khilchipur(163) PRIYAVRAT SINGH 33291 1503 56 Susner(165) BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU " 38317 10548 57 Shajapur (167) KARADA HUKUMSINGH 60857 2364 58 Maheshwar(183) DR. VIJAYLAXMI SADHO 21312 3716 59 Bhagwanpura(186) KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR 38736 18011 60 Sendhawa(187) MONTU SOLANKI 28514 735 61 Badwani(190) RAJAN MANDLOI 41169 14704 62 Jobat(192) SENA - MAHESH PATEL 17478 3995 63 Thandla(194) VEERSINGH BHURIYA 23921 1853 64 Sardarpur(196) PRATAP GREWAL 20565 2762 65 Gandhwani(197) UMANG SINGHAR 25604 2524 66 Kukshi (198) Baghel Surendra Singh Honey 27768 8614 67 Manawar(199) Dr. Hiralal Alawa 24832 543 68 Tarana(214) MAHESH PARMAR 30502 2757 69 Ujjain Dakshin(217) CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV 15476 3173 70 Jawad(230) SAMANDAR PATEL 11785 910

MP Assembly Election 2023

The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Main Parties

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013

Indian National Congress Leading Candidates

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin 1 Sheopur(1) BABU JANDEL 37381 4530 2 Vijaypur(2) RAMNIWAS RAWAT 27261 9396 3 Jaura(4) PANKAJ UPADHYAY 16890 2548 4 Morena(6) DINESH GURJAR 18532 3158 5 Ambah(8) DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR 19331 9792 6 Ater (9) HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE 16653 6170 7 Gohad (13) Keshav Desai 13833 272 8 Bhander(21) PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA 22278 4374 9 Datia(22) BHARTI RAJENDRA 15348 2243 10 Karera(23) PRAGILAL JATAV 29758 2389 11 Pohari (24) KAILASH KUSHWAH 13932 7233 12 Bamori(28) RISHI AGRAWAL 34506 16215 13 Raghogarh(31) JAIVARDHAN SINGH 32142 2819 14 Ashok Nagar (32) HARIBABOO RAI 24149 2964 15 Mungaoli(34) RAO YADVENDRA SINGH 24042 2187 16 Bina(35) ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE 17182 1917 17 Prithvipur(45) NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE 12982 1218 18 Khargapur(47) CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR 15821 6473 19 Malhara(53) BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI 26120 8471 20 Panna (60) Bharat Milan Pandey 18173 1859 21 Chitrakoot(61) NEELANSHU 11434 2409 22 Amarpatan(66) Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH 10599 3753 23 Sirmour(68) RAMGARIB VANVASI 10412 402 24 Semariya(69) ABHAY MISHRA 17089 2299 25 Teonthar(70) RAMA SHANKAR SINGH 23613 2526 26 Churhat(76) AJAY ARJUN SINGH 8822 1149 27 Manpur(90) TILAK RAJ SINGH 6387 63 28 Jabalpur Purba(97) LAKHAN GHANGHORIA 69638 30324 29 Jabalpur Uttar(98) VINAY SAXENA 29924 776 30 Dindori(104) OMKAR SINGH MARKAM 12545 2400 31 Bichhiya (105) NARAYAN SINGH PATTA 29633 5208 32 Niwas(106) CHAINSINGH WARKADE 43273 11196 33 Mandla(107) DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE 11731 2775 34 Lanji (109) HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE 20273 8530 35 Paraswada(110) Madhu Bhau Bhagat 10228 2752 36 Balaghat (111) ANUBHA MUNJARE 12481 3803 37 Barghat(114) ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA 23335 308 38 Seoni(115) ANAND PANJWANI 26086 5640 39 Keolari(116) RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH 35569 13114 40 Lakhnadon(117) YOGENDRA SINGH BABA 24756 7442 41 Tendukheda (120) SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA'' 26459 3717 42 Junnardeo(122) SUNIL UIKEY 12538 232 43 Amarwara(123) KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH 36715 4507 44 Churai(124) CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH 12775 746 45 Saunsar(125) VIJAY REVNATH CHORE 21004 3189 46 Chhindwara(126) KAMAL NATH 47239 13616 47 Parasia(127) SOHANLAL BALMIK 13282 1641 48 Pandhurna(128) NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY 26682 5900 49 Silwani(143) DEVENDRA PATEL 15574 5095 50 Narela(151) MANOJ SHUKLA 15827 1049 51 Bhopal Madhya(153) ARIF MASOOD 20288 11344 52 Ashta (157) KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN 54323 2897 53 Khilchipur(163) PRIYAVRAT SINGH 33291 1503 54 Susner(165) BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU " 38317 10548 55 Shajapur (167) KARADA HUKUMSINGH 60857 2364 56 Bhagwanpura(186) KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR 38736 18011 57 Sendhawa(187) MONTU SOLANKI 28514 735 58 Badwani(190) RAJAN MANDLOI 41169 14704 59 Jobat(192) SENA - MAHESH PATEL 20325 4740 60 Thandla(194) VEERSINGH BHURIYA 23921 1853 61 Petlawad(195) VALSINGH MAIDA 26357 119 62 Sardarpur(196) PRATAP GREWAL 25801 5673 63 Gandhwani(197) UMANG SINGHAR 25604 2524 64 Kukshi (198) Baghel Surendra Singh Honey 33304 11395 65 Manawar(199) Dr. Hiralal Alawa 29113 51 66 Badnawar(202) BHANWARSINGH SHEKHAWAT "BABU JI" 33738 1291 67 Tarana(214) MAHESH PARMAR 34828 3345 68 Ujjain Dakshin(217) CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV 18488 2025 69 Jawad(230) SAMANDAR PATEL 11785 910

