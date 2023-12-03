LIVE TV
ugc_banner

MP Assembly Election Result 2023: BJP wins 4 seats, check Full list of winners and loser constituency wise

Bophal, Madhya Pradesh Updated: Dec 03, 2023, 03:30 PM IST
main img

MP Assembly Election Result 2023 live: Full constituency-wise candidate list - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17. Photograph:(Twitter)

Follow Us

Story highlights

MP Assembly Election Result 2023 live: Full constituency-wise candidate list - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the upcoming Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023, as the state prepares to cast votes to select its 230 representatives in a singular phase on November 17.

MP Assembly Election Result 2023: Full list of winners and Loser constituency wise - Check the constituency-specific roster of candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for the Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023. The tabulation of votes for the assembly elections in Madhya Pradesh is presently in progress, and initial indications suggest a tight competition between the BJP and Congress in the state. Currently, the BJP is in the lead on the majority of seats.

MP Assembly Election Result 2023 LIVE Updates: Party-Wise Results

The stage is prepared for an intense face-off in Madhya Pradesh as the eagerly awaited assembly election results draw near. The counting of the votes began, at 08:00 am IST. All eyes are on the clash between Congress and BJP as the assembly results are billed for the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly election.
Stringent security measures have been implemented in 52 district headquarters to guarantee a seamless and transparent electoral process.

trending now

The results of the Assembly elections in the states of Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Telangana will mirror potential political dynamics anticipated in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Party Won Leading Total
Bharatiya Janata Party - BJP 4 162 166
Bharat Adivasi Party - BHRTADVSIP 1 0 1
Indian National Congress - INC 0 62 62
Bahujan Samaj Party - BSP 0 1 1
Total 5 225 230

BJP Leading Candidates

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin
1 Sheopur(1) BABU JANDEL 33579 3998
2 Vijaypur(2) RAMNIWAS RAWAT 22679 6625
3 Jaura(4) PANKAJ UPADHYAY 16890 2548
4 Morena(6) DINESH GURJAR 18532 3158
5 Ambah(8) DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR 19331 9792
6 Ater (9) HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE 12216 4458
7 Gohad (13) Keshav Desai 13833 272
8 Bhander(21) PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA 17502 4777
9 Datia(22) BHARTI RAJENDRA 15348 2243
10 Karera(23) PRAGILAL JATAV 25191 3594
11 Pohari (24) KAILASH KUSHWAH 13932 7233
12 Bamori(28) RISHI AGRAWAL 30695 15598
13 Raghogarh(31) JAIVARDHAN SINGH 32142 2819
14 Ashok Nagar (32) HARIBABOO RAI 19463 2159
15 Mungaoli(34) RAO YADVENDRA SINGH 24042 2187
16 Bina(35) ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE 12702 1346
17 Prithvipur(45) NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE 12982 1218
18 Khargapur(47) CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR 15821 6473
19 Malhara(53) BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI 21572 6742
20 Panna (60) Bharat Milan Pandey 18173 1859
21 Chitrakoot(61) NEELANSHU 11434 2409
22 Amarpatan(66) Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH 10599 3753
23 Sirmour(68) RAMGARIB VANVASI 10412 402
24 Semariya(69) ABHAY MISHRA 14261 1990
25 Teonthar(70) RAMA SHANKAR SINGH 20674 2643
26 Churhat(76) AJAY ARJUN SINGH 8822 1149
27 Manpur(90) TILAK RAJ SINGH 6387 63
28 Jabalpur Purba(97) LAKHAN GHANGHORIA 65942 33162
29 Jabalpur Uttar(98) VINAY SAXENA 29924 776
30 Shahpura(103) BHOOPENDRA MARAVI (BABLU) 12778 510
31 Dindori(104) OMKAR SINGH MARKAM 12545 2400
32 Bichhiya (105) NARAYAN SINGH PATTA 25623 7828
33 Niwas(106) CHAINSINGH WARKADE 37918 11560
34 Mandla(107) DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE 11731 2775
35 Lanji (109) HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE 20273 8530
36 Paraswada(110) Madhu Bhau Bhagat 10228 2752
37 Balaghat (111) ANUBHA MUNJARE 6036 1820
38 Barghat(114) ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA 23335 308
39 Seoni(115) ANAND PANJWANI 26086 5640
40 Keolari(116) RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH 28395 8916
41 Lakhnadon(117) YOGENDRA SINGH BABA 24756 7442
42 Tendukheda (120) SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA'' 21544 4601
43 Junnardeo(122) SUNIL UIKEY 8080 870
44 Amarwara(123) KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH 36715 4507
45 Churai(124) CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH 12775 746
46 Saunsar(125) VIJAY REVNATH CHORE 21004 3189
47 Chhindwara(126) KAMAL NATH 40737 12613
48 Parasia(127) SOHANLAL BALMIK 13282 1641
49 Pandhurna(128) NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY 26682 5900
50 Ghoradongri(132) RAHUL UIKEY 11203 1802
51 Silwani(143) DEVENDRA PATEL 8794 1367
52 Narela(151) MANOJ SHUKLA 15827 1049
53 Bhopal Madhya(153) ARIF MASOOD 20288 11344
54 Ashta (157) KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN 48796 4111
55 Khilchipur(163) PRIYAVRAT SINGH 33291 1503
56 Susner(165) BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU " 38317 10548
57 Shajapur (167) KARADA HUKUMSINGH 60857 2364
58 Maheshwar(183) DR. VIJAYLAXMI SADHO 21312 3716
59 Bhagwanpura(186) KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR 38736 18011
60 Sendhawa(187) MONTU SOLANKI 28514 735
61 Badwani(190) RAJAN MANDLOI 41169 14704
62 Jobat(192) SENA - MAHESH PATEL 17478 3995
63 Thandla(194) VEERSINGH BHURIYA 23921 1853
64 Sardarpur(196) PRATAP GREWAL 20565 2762
65 Gandhwani(197) UMANG SINGHAR 25604 2524
66 Kukshi (198) Baghel Surendra Singh Honey 27768 8614
67 Manawar(199) Dr. Hiralal Alawa 24832 543
68 Tarana(214) MAHESH PARMAR 30502 2757
69 Ujjain Dakshin(217) CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV 15476 3173
70 Jawad(230) SAMANDAR PATEL 11785 910
         

MP Assembly Election 2023

The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters

According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Main Parties

In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013

Indian National Congress Leading Candidates

S.No Constituency Leading Candidate Total Votes Margin
1 Sheopur(1) BABU JANDEL 37381 4530
2 Vijaypur(2) RAMNIWAS RAWAT 27261 9396
3 Jaura(4) PANKAJ UPADHYAY 16890 2548
4 Morena(6) DINESH GURJAR 18532 3158
5 Ambah(8) DEVENDRA RAMNARAYAN SAKHWAR 19331 9792
6 Ater (9) HEMANT SATYADEV KATARE 16653 6170
7 Gohad (13) Keshav Desai 13833 272
8 Bhander(21) PHOOL SINGH BARAIYA 22278 4374
9 Datia(22) BHARTI RAJENDRA 15348 2243
10 Karera(23) PRAGILAL JATAV 29758 2389
11 Pohari (24) KAILASH KUSHWAH 13932 7233
12 Bamori(28) RISHI AGRAWAL 34506 16215
13 Raghogarh(31) JAIVARDHAN SINGH 32142 2819
14 Ashok Nagar (32) HARIBABOO RAI 24149 2964
15 Mungaoli(34) RAO YADVENDRA SINGH 24042 2187
16 Bina(35) ADV. NIRMLA SAPRE 17182 1917
17 Prithvipur(45) NITENDRA BRAJENDRA SINGH RATHORE 12982 1218
18 Khargapur(47) CHANDA-SURENDRA SINGH GOUR 15821 6473
19 Malhara(53) BAHIN RAMSIYA BHARTI 26120 8471
20 Panna (60) Bharat Milan Pandey 18173 1859
21 Chitrakoot(61) NEELANSHU 11434 2409
22 Amarpatan(66) Dr. RAJENDRA KUMAR SINGH 10599 3753
23 Sirmour(68) RAMGARIB VANVASI 10412 402
24 Semariya(69) ABHAY MISHRA 17089 2299
25 Teonthar(70) RAMA SHANKAR SINGH 23613 2526
26 Churhat(76) AJAY ARJUN SINGH 8822 1149
27 Manpur(90) TILAK RAJ SINGH 6387 63
28 Jabalpur Purba(97) LAKHAN GHANGHORIA 69638 30324
29 Jabalpur Uttar(98) VINAY SAXENA 29924 776
30 Dindori(104) OMKAR SINGH MARKAM 12545 2400
31 Bichhiya (105) NARAYAN SINGH PATTA 29633 5208
32 Niwas(106) CHAINSINGH WARKADE 43273 11196
33 Mandla(107) DR. ASHOK MARSKOLE 11731 2775
34 Lanji (109) HINA LIKHIRAM KAWRE 20273 8530
35 Paraswada(110) Madhu Bhau Bhagat 10228 2752
36 Balaghat (111) ANUBHA MUNJARE 12481 3803
37 Barghat(114) ARJUN SINGH KAKODIA 23335 308
38 Seoni(115) ANAND PANJWANI 26086 5640
39 Keolari(116) RAJNEESH HARVANSH SINGH 35569 13114
40 Lakhnadon(117) YOGENDRA SINGH BABA 24756 7442
41 Tendukheda (120) SANJAY SHARMA "SANJU BHAIYA'' 26459 3717
42 Junnardeo(122) SUNIL UIKEY 12538 232
43 Amarwara(123) KAMLESH PRATAP SHAH 36715 4507
44 Churai(124) CHOUDHARY SUJEET MERSINGH 12775 746
45 Saunsar(125) VIJAY REVNATH CHORE 21004 3189
46 Chhindwara(126) KAMAL NATH 47239 13616
47 Parasia(127) SOHANLAL BALMIK 13282 1641
48 Pandhurna(128) NEELESH PUSARAM UIKEY 26682 5900
49 Silwani(143) DEVENDRA PATEL 15574 5095
50 Narela(151) MANOJ SHUKLA 15827 1049
51 Bhopal Madhya(153) ARIF MASOOD 20288 11344
52 Ashta (157) KAMAL SINGH CHAUHAN 54323 2897
53 Khilchipur(163) PRIYAVRAT SINGH 33291 1503
54 Susner(165) BHAIRON SINGH " BAPU " 38317 10548
55 Shajapur (167) KARADA HUKUMSINGH 60857 2364
56 Bhagwanpura(186) KEDAR CHIDABHAI DAWAR 38736 18011
57 Sendhawa(187) MONTU SOLANKI 28514 735
58 Badwani(190) RAJAN MANDLOI 41169 14704
59 Jobat(192) SENA - MAHESH PATEL 20325 4740
60 Thandla(194) VEERSINGH BHURIYA 23921 1853
61 Petlawad(195) VALSINGH MAIDA 26357 119
62 Sardarpur(196) PRATAP GREWAL 25801 5673
63 Gandhwani(197) UMANG SINGHAR 25604 2524
64 Kukshi (198) Baghel Surendra Singh Honey 33304 11395
65 Manawar(199) Dr. Hiralal Alawa 29113 51
66 Badnawar(202) BHANWARSINGH SHEKHAWAT "BABU JI" 33738 1291
67 Tarana(214) MAHESH PARMAR 34828 3345
68 Ujjain Dakshin(217) CHETAN PREMNARAYAN YADAV 18488 2025
69 Jawad(230) SAMANDAR PATEL 11785 910
         
         

 MP Assembly Election 2023

The term of the Madhya Pradesh Legislative Assembly, lasting for five years, is set to conclude on January 6, 2024. The electoral process for a fresh legislative assembly was conducted in Madhya Pradesh on November 17 2023, encompassing a single-phase election.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023 Total voters


According to PTI, Madhya Pradesh has a total electorate count of 5,60,50,925, comprising 2,88,25,607 males, 2,72,33,945 females, and 1,373 individuals identifying as the third gender. The voter turnout in the 2023 Madhya Pradesh elections reached 77.15 percent. Additionally, the Election Commission of India (ECI) authorized individuals aged 80 and above, as well as those with physical challenges, to exercise their voting rights from the comfort of their homes using ballot papers in the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections of 2023.

Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023: Main Parties


In Madhya Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Indian National Congress (INC) stand as the primary political forces. The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) led by Mayawati and the Samajwadi Party (SP) also hold significance in the state's political landscape. In the 2018 elections, BJP secured 109 seats, while BSP and SP won 2 and 1 seat(s) respectively. Shivraj Chouhan assumed the role of Chief Minister in 2005 and was subsequently sworn in again in 2008 and 2013.

Complete constituency-wise list of BJP and Congress candidates in Madhya Pradesh


Madhya Pradesh Assembly Election 2023

Constituency Number
 Constituency Name BJP Candidates Congress Candidates Status
1 Sheopur Durgalal Vijay Babu Jandel N/A
2 Vijaypur Babulal Mewra Ramniwas Rawat N/A
3 Sabalagadh Sarla Vijendra Rawat Baijnath Kushwah N/A
4 Jaura Subedar Singh Sikarwar Rajodha Pankaj Upadhyay N/A
5 Sumaoli Adal Singh Kansana Ajab Singh Kushwah N/A
6 Morena Raghuraj Singh Kansana Dinesh Gurjar N/A
7 Dimani Narendra Singh Tomar Ravindra Singh Tomar N/A
8 Ambah Kamlesh Jatav Devendra Ramnarayan Sakhwar N/A
9 Ater Arvind Singh Bhadoria Hemant Satyadev Katare N/A
10 Bhind Narendra Singh Kushwah Chaudhary Rakesh Chaturvedi N/A
11 Lahar Ambrish Sharma Guddu Dr Govind Singh N/A
12 Mehgaon Rakesh Shukla Rahul Singh Bhadauria N/A
13 Gohad Lal Singh Arya Keshav Desai N/A
14 Gwalior Rural Bharat Singh Kushwah Sahab Singh Gurjar N/A
15 Gwalior Pradhuman Singh Tomar Sunil Sharma  N/A
16 Gwalior East Maya Singh Dr Satish Sikarwar N/A
17 Gwalior South Narayan Singh Kushwah Praveen Pathak N/A
18 Bhitarwar Mohan Singh Rathore Lakhan Singh Yadav N/A
19 Dabara Imarti Devi Suresh Raje N/A
20 Sewda Pradeep Agarwal Ghanshyam Singh N/A
21 Bhander Ghanshyam Pironiya Phool Singh Baraiya N/A
22 Datia Narottam Mishra  Rajendra Bharti N/A
23 Karera Ramesh Prasad Khatik Pragilal Jatav N/A
24 Pohari Suresh Dhakad Kailash Kushwah N/A
25 Shivpuri Devendra Kumar Jain KP Singh N/A
26 Pichhore Preetam Lodhi Arvind Singh Lodhi N/A
27 Kolaras Mahendra Ramsingh Yadav Baijnath Singh Yadav N/A
28 Bamori Mahendra Singh Sisodia Rishi Agrawal N/A
29 Guna Panna Lal Shakya Pankaj Kaneria N/A
30 Chachoda Priyanka Meena Lakshman Singh N/A
31 Raghogarh Hirendra Singh Banti Banna Jaivardhan Singh N/A
32 Ashok Nagar Jajpal Singh Jajji Haribabu Rai N/A
33 Chanderi Jagannath Singh Raghuvanshi Gopal Singh Chauhan Daggi Raja N/A
34 Mungaoli Brajendra Singh Yadav Rao Yadvendra Yadav N/A
35 Bina Mahesh Rai Nirmala Sapre N/A
36 Khurai Bhupendra Singh Raksha Singh Rajput N/A
37 Surkhi Govind Singh Rajput Neeraj Sharma N/A
38 Deori Brijbihari Pateriya Harsh Yadav N/A
39 Rehli Gopal Bhargava Jyoti Patel N/A
40 Naryawali Pradeep Lariya Surendra Choudhary N/A
41 Sagar Shailendra Kumar Jain Nidhi Sunil Jain N/A
42 Banda Veerendra Singh Lodhi Tarvar Singh Lodhi N/A
43 Tikamgarh Rakesh Giri Yadvendra Singh N/A
44 Jatara Harishankar Khatik Kiran Ahirwar N/A
45 Prithvipur Dr Shishupal Yadav Nitendra Singh Rathore N/A
46 Niwari Anil Jain Amit Rai Jijoura N/A
47 Khargapur Rahul Singh Lodhi Chanda Surendra Singh Gaur N/A
48 Maharajpur Kamakhya Pratap Singh Neeraj Vinod Dixit N/A
49 Chandla Dileep Ahirwar Harprasad Anuragi N/A
50 Rajnagar Arvind Pateriya Kunwar Vikram Singh N/A
51 Chhatarpur Lalita Yadav Alok Chaturvedi N/A
52, Bijawar Rajesh Kumar Shukla Charan Singh Yadav N/A
53 Malhara Kunwar Pradyumna Singh Lodhi Sadhvi Ram Siya Bharti  N/A
54 Pathariya Lakhan Patel Rao Brajendra Singh N/A
55 Damoh Jayant Malaiya Ajay Kumar Tandon N/A
56 Jabera Dharmendra Bhav Singh Lodhi Pratap Singh N/A
57 Hatta Umadevi Lalchand Khatik Pradeep Khatik N/A
58 Pawai Prahlad Lodhi Pandit Mukesh Nayak N/A
59 Gunnour Rajesh Kumar Verma Jeevan Lal Siddharth N/A
60 Panna Brijendra Pratap Singh Bharat Milan Pandey N/A
61 Chitrakoot Surendra Singh Gaharwar Neelanshu Chaturvedi N/A
62 Raigaon Pratima Bagri Kalpana Verma N/A
63 Satna Ganesh Singh Dabbu Siddharth Sukhlal Kushwaha N/A
64 Nagod Nagendra Singh Dr Rashmi Singh N/A
65 Maihar Shrikant Chaturvedi Dharmesh Ghai N/A
66 Amarpatan Ramkhelawan Patel Dr Rajendra Kumar Singh N/A
67 Rampur Baghelan Vikram Singh Ram Shankar Payasi N/A
68 Sirmour Divyaraj Singh Ramgarib Vanvasi N/A
69 Semariya KP Tripathi Abhay Mishra N/A
70 Teonthar Siddharth Tiwari Raj Rama Shankar Singh N/A
71 Mauganj Pradeep Patel Sukhendra Singh Banna N/A
72 Deotalab Girish Gautam Padmesh Gautam N/A
73 Mangawan Engineer Narendra Prajapati Babita Saket N/A
74 Rewa Rajendra Shukla Rajendra Sharma N/A
75 Gurh Nagendra Singh Kapidhwaj Singh N/A
76 Churhat Shardendu Tiwari Ajay Arjun Singh N/A
77 Sidhi Riti Pathak Gyan Singh N/A
78 Sihawal Vishwamitra Pathak Kamleshwar Indrajeet Kumar N/A
79 Chitrangi Radha Singh Manik Singh N/A
80 Singarauli Ram Niwas Shah Renu Shah N/A
81 Devsar Rajendra Meshram Bansmani Prasad Verma N/A
82 Dhouhani Kunwar Singh Tekam Kamlesh Singh N/A
83 Beohari Sharad Juglal Kol Ramlakhan Singh N/A
84 Jaisinghnagar Manisha Singh Narendra Singh Maravi N/A
85 Jaitpur Jai Singh Maravi Uma Dhurvey N/A
86 Kotama Dilip Jaiswal Suneel Saraf N/A
87 Anuppur Bisahulal Singh Ramesh Kumar Singh N/A
88 Pushprajgarh Heera Singh Shyam Phundelal Singh Marko N/A
89 Bandhavgarh Shivnarayan Singh Savitri Singh Dhurve N/A
90 Manpur Meena Singh Tilak Raj Singh N/A
91 Badwara Dhirendra Bahadur Singh Vijayraghvendra Singh N/A
92 Vijayraghavgarh Sanjay Pathak Neeraj Baghel N/A
93 Mudwara Sandip Shriprasad Jaiswal Mithlesh Jain N/A
94 Bahoriband Pranay Prabhat Pandey Kunwar Saurabh Singh N/A
95 Patan Ajay Vishnoi Neelesh Awasthi N/A
96 Bargi Neeraj Singh Lodhi Sanjay Yadav N/A
97 Jabalpur East Anchal Sonkar Lakhan Ghanghoriya N/A
98 Jabalpur North Abhilash Pandey Vinay Saxena N/A
99 Jabalpur Cantt Ashok Ishwardas Rohani Abhishek Chintu Chouksey N/A
100 Jabalpur West Rakesh Singh  Tarun Bhanot N/A
101 Panagar Susheel Kumar Tiwari  Rajesh Patel N/A
102 Sihora Santosh Varkade</