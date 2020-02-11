Morning News Brief: Trump's visit to India, Delhi elections and more!

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

US President Trump to visit India on February 24-25: White House

US President Donald Trump will visit India on February 24 and 25 on a two-day trip, the White House said today. It will be Trump's first visit to India since he won the presidency in 2016.

Delhi Assembly Election Result 2020 LIVE: Big test for BJP, Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Adami Party as counting begins

The counting of votes for the Delhi Vidhan Sabha Election 2020 will begin at 8am today with the fate of Aam Adami Party(AAP) chief minister Arvind Kejriwal to be decided by voters of the national capital.

President Xi visits hospital as coronavirus death toll crosses 1,000 in China

The death toll in China's coronavirus crossed 1,000 on Tuesday with over 42,000 infected nationwide, the health ministry said.

Pele depressed, reclusive because of poor health, says son

Football legend Pele is experiencing "a kind of depression" and barely leaves home anymore because health problems have left him unable to walk normally, his son said in an interview published Monday.

WATCH | Winds and waves lash UK as Storm Ciara strikes