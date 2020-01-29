Morning News Brief: Trump's Middle East peace plan, Coronavirus and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Trump unveils Middle East peace plan; Jerusalem to be undivided capital



Trump while unveiling the Middle East peace plan said he saddened by the plight of the Palestinians. READ MORE

WION Edit: Pakistan's minority report

It doesn't take much for the global community to realise that minorities are under threat in Pakistan.READ MORE

Health care in America: For one family, a $300,000 debt nightmare



Despite spending the most on health care in the world, 27.5 million Americans are without any health insurance.READ MORE

New Zealand is set to face team India in the third T20I in Seddon Park, Hamilton. Kiwis have continued a poor home run they trail 0-2 in the five-match T20I series. READ MORE

'Gul Makai' director Amjad Khan: I don’t think Malala Yousafzai is a Pakistani

In conversation with WION, Amjad Khan opened up on why he thinks activist Malala Yousafzai is not a Pakistani, ‘Gul Makai’ not having a Pakistani identity and why it won’t release in Pakistan.READ MORE