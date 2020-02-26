Morning News Brief: Trump's India visit, Julian Assange striped naked and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Lawyer to court: Julian Assange striped naked and handcuffed



Julian Assange was stripped naked twice and handcuffed 11 times coming and going from the court, the WikiLeaks founder's lawyer told his US extradition hearing in London on Tuesday. READ MORE

Anything I can do to mediate, have great relations with PM Modi and Imran Khan: Trump on Kashmir





US President while addressing reporters in New Delhi said that he had good relations with both PM Modi and Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan while asserting that he would do anything to help solve the Kashmir issue.READ MORE

Opinion: Diaspora dynamics in 'Howdy Modi' to 'Namaste Trump'





This camaraderie has come full circle with 'Namaste Trump', where Trump’s opening remarks are seemingly manifested in his, “… America respects India and America will always be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people.”READ MORE

In joint statement, India, US call on Pakistan to bring to justice Pathankot and 26/11 attackers

Trump and PM Modi called on Pakistan to ensure that no territory under its control is used to launch terrorist attacks, and to expeditiously bring to justice the perpetrators of such attacks, including 26/11 Mumbai and Pathankot.READ MORE

Five key takeaways from day 2 of Trump's India visit

Trump being the master deal-maker had said on Monday that he is holding out for a bigger, better and a fantastic deal but today the US president didn't mince words.READ MORE