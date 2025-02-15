US President Donald Trump has reiterated his call for Hamas to release hostages, expressing uncertainty over the situation as his set deadline (Saturday, Feb 15) approaches. Meanwhile, Hamas said that indirect negotiations for the second phase of the ceasefire with Israel are expected to begin early next week.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi returned from a significant diplomatic visit to the US and France.

Tragedy struck in Prayagraj as ten devotees died in a car-bus collision.

Trump reiterates his call on Hamas to release hostages; 'don't know what will happen tomorrow'

United States President Donald Trump on Friday (Feb 14) expressed uncertainty about the hostage release by Hamas. He stated he wasn't sure about what would happen on Saturday, referring to his deadline for Hamas to release hostages held in Gaza since Oct 7, 2023.

Hamas says indirect negotiations for second phase of ceasefire with Israel to begin next week

Hamas on Friday (Feb 14) said that it expects indirect negotiations with Israel for the second phase of the ongoing ceasefire to begin "early next week".

An official of the Palestinian militant group said that mediators were continuing discussions on the matter. This comes as following allegations of ceasefire violations, Hamas paused hostage release to wide criticism.

PM Modi back in India after historic visit to US and France featuring major bilateral agreements

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (Feb 14) arrived at Delhi's Palam airport after concluding his two-nation visit to the US and France.

Ten killed as car carrying devotees to Maha Kumbh collides with bus near Prayagraj

Ten died as car-carrying devotees from Chhattisgarh to Maha Kumbh collided with a bus. This accident took place on the Prayagraj-Mirzapur highway under PS Meja around midnight on Friday night. The bodies have been taken to Swaroop Rani Medical Hospital for post-mortem.

