Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.



China confirms person-to-person spread of new virus as fourth death reported





The outbreak has spread from the central city of Wuhan to cities including Beijing and Shanghai, with more than 200 cases reported so far. READ MORE

Trump's impeachment trial to begin in US Senate, his defence team calls for immediate acquittal



The Democratic-led House of Representatives' had charged Trump with the abuse of power and the obstruction of Congress. READ MORE

Zomato acquires Uber's food delivery business in an all-stock deal



Zomato has purchased this app in an all-stock deal, which will give the Uber a 10% stake in the company. READ MORE



Sharp slowdown in India drag on world economy, says IMF







The sharp drop for India "accounts for the lion's share of the downward revisions," the IMF said. READ MORE



WION Edit: China set to gain from disruption in auto Industry





China wants to become a global hub for batteries and electric vehicles, and it already controls more than 60 per cent of the global market share in batteries. READ MORE

Premier League wobbles leave top four chase wide open





A slump in form from Frank Lampard's men has left the door open for Manchester United, Tottenham and Arsenal to secure a much-needed return to Europe's top competition. READ MORE



Harry Potter and the Cursed Child to now have autism-friendly performance



Those interested can buy tickets for Harry Potter and the Cursed Child for March 1 when the efficiency will unveil. The same was announced by means of social media. READ MORE