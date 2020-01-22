Morning News Brief: January 22, 2020

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Trump tears into environmental 'doom' mongers at Davos forum





Thunberg was in the audience in the Swiss Alps to hear the typically bullish speech by Trump, delivered just before the US Senate opened the crucial next stage in his trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. READ MORE



As death toll rises, China warns party cadres not to cover-up virus outbreak



The commentary referred to the SARS outbreak as an example, saying delays and a cover-up in reporting the epidemic had hurt the government’s credibility and affected social stability.READ MORE



Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets Trump at World Economic Forum in Davos; rakes up Kashmir issue





After the meeting with PM Imran Khan, Trump said that America has never been closer to Pakistan before than it is right now.READ MORE



Netflix interested in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's story of royal exit

Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos expressed interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their story of exit from the British royal family.READ MORE



Sex scandal shocks Mexico: The Vatican must probe cover-up of child sexual abuse



Vatican reform process has failed to address one key area - punishing known historic abusers and the people who covered for them.READ MORE



Family to mark Emiliano Sala's anniversary in 'quiet contemplation'



The death of Cardiff forward Emiliano Sala in a plane crash a year ago will be marked by his family on Tuesday in "private, quiet contemplation of their loss", their lawyer said.READ MORE