Morning News Brief: January 22, 2020

Trump addresses the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland Photograph:( AFP )
Trump tears into environmental 'doom' mongers at Davos forum
Thunberg was in the audience in the Swiss Alps to hear the typically bullish speech by Trump, delivered just before the US Senate opened the crucial next stage in his trial for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. READ MORE
As death toll rises, China warns party cadres not to cover-up virus outbreak
The commentary referred to the SARS outbreak as an example, saying delays and a cover-up in reporting the epidemic had hurt the government’s credibility and affected social stability.READ MORE
Pakistan PM Imran Khan meets Trump at World Economic Forum in Davos; rakes up Kashmir issue
After the meeting with PM Imran Khan, Trump said that America has never been closer to Pakistan before than it is right now.READ MORE
Netflix interested in Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's story of royal exit
Netflix Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos expressed interest in working with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle on their story of exit from the British royal family.READ MORE
Video: A House Needs Urgent De-Frosting, Thanks To The Bitter Cold In Russia
Sex scandal shocks Mexico: The Vatican must probe cover-up of child sexual abuse
Vatican reform process has failed to address one key area - punishing known historic abusers and the people who covered for them.READ MORE
Family to mark Emiliano Sala's anniversary in 'quiet contemplation'
The death of Cardiff forward Emiliano Sala in a plane crash a year ago will be marked by his family on Tuesday in "private, quiet contemplation of their loss", their lawyer said.READ MORE