Morning News Brief: January 23, 2020

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

China coronavirus: Wuhan city imposes transport lockdown as death toll rises to seventeen and number of cases rise to 571



Cases of the new coronavirus pneumonia disease rose to 571 on the Chinese mainland as of Wednesday midnight, including 95 in critical condition, and fatalities rose to 17. READ MORE



Islamic State resurgence possible if America leaves Iraq: US General





The group "certainly still remain a threat," he said. "They have the potential to resurge if we take the pressure off of them for too long."READ MORE



Iran-US conflict: Worst is over, but core issues remain unresolved





The situation poses a challenge for the foreign policy of India which on the one hand has a strategic partnership with the US and long civilisational links with Iran on the other hand.READ MORE



Video: Davos summit — More sparks fly on day two

Australian Open: Sania Mirza pulls out of Mixed doubles citing calf injury



Sania made a comeback after two years gap by winning the Hobart International. Her calf injury was visible in the later stages of the tournament.READ MORE



'Monty Python' star Terry Jones dies at 77



British comedy icon and 'Monty Python' star Terry Jones died at the age of 77 on Wednesday evening after suffering from Frontotemporal dementia, a rare form of dementia.READ MORE