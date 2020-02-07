Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, US kills Al-Qaeda chief in Arabian Peninsula and more

Good morning! Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

As coronavirus death toll rises over 635, President Xi says China starting 'people's war'



The death toll in China's coronavirus continued to rise on Friday with authorities reporting at least 636 deaths with infections rising past 31,000. Read more

US killed chief of Al-Qaeda in Arabian Peninsula in Yemen: Trump

US President Donald Trump has confirmed that US forces had killed its founder and leader Qassim al-Rimi. Read more

At least two Palestinians killed, 16 Israelis hurt in violence over Trump plan

At least two Palestinians were killed in the occupied West Bank and 16 Israelis were hurt on Thursday in a surge of violence that erupted amid Palestinian anger at a US peace plan. Read more

Basque double dumps Barcelona and Real Madrid out of Copa del Rey



Barcelona and Real Madrid both crashed out of the Copa del Rey on Thursday night as Athletic Bilbao and Real Sociedad pulled off a shock Basque double to reach the semi-finals. Read more

Gravitas: Jet skids off runway in Istanbul