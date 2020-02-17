Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll rises, Libya arms embargo under UN scanner & more!

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Millions quarantined in China as coronavirus death toll rises to 1,770



China reported 105 new deaths on Monday as the death toll rose to 1,770 due to coronavirus.

Libya arms embargo has become a joke: UN

UN Deputy Special Representative to Libya Stephanie Williams said that arms embargo has become a joke in Libya as the world body called members to "step up".

La Liga: Celta strike late to put brakes on Real Madrid

Real Madrid's winning streak ended when they conceded a late goal to draw 2-2 at home to Celta Vigo and finish the weekend with their lead over Barcelona down to one point.

Top UK TV presenter Caroline Flack found dead

British television presenter Caroline Flack was found dead on Saturday, her family said in a statement, the third star connected with the hit reality show "Love Island" to have died.



WATCH| Trudeau criticised for shaking hands with Iranian foreign minister