Morning News Brief: Coronavirus death toll climbs to 170, Bolton testimony at Senate trial and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with Wion’s daily news brief.

Coronavirus: More Japanese evacuated from China virus epicentre; death toll climbs to 170

Chinese health authorities said there were 7,711 confirmed cases of infection as of the end of Wednesday, mostly in Hubei province where the death toll rose by 37 to 162.READ MORE

Trump, White House seek to quash Bolton testimony at Senate trial

Trump called on Republicans to reject a push for witnesses when the issue comes up for a vote on Friday and blasted Bolton.READ MORE

Vote on CAA resolution delayed in European Union Parliament; New Delhi lauds friends of India

The European People's Party group or EPP group in a move called for the delaying the vote. The move was voted on and passed with 271 in favour, 199 against and 13 abstentions.READ MORE

Opinion: Hate speech is not free speech

The right to defend one’s idea should not end up vilifying the other community.READ MORE

Shah Rukh Khan's cousin from Pakistan, former district councilor Noor Jehan passes away

Khan's paternal sister had been politically active in Pakistan and has also served as a district and town councillor previously.READ MORE