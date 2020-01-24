Morning News Brief: China's deadly virus outbreak, Global corruption index, and more

Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.

Death toll from China's coronavirus mounts to 25

The death toll in China's coronavirus rose to 25, with the number of confirmed cases jumping to 830, the government said on Friday. Read more

Global Corruption Perception Index: India slips to 80th position; Pakistan ranks at 120

India slipped two places on the Corruption Perception Index after it ranked at 80, compared to the previous year when it was ranked at 78, said Transparency International in its annual report on Thursday. Read more

Firmino 'worldie' secures another late Liverpool win at Wolves

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp hailed another moment of magic from Roberto Firmino as the Brazilian's late winner opened up a 16-point lead at the top of the Premier League with a 2-1 victory at Wolves on Thursday. Read more

Kashmiri Pandits deserve acknowledgement and a dignified return

Recently trailer of a movie based on Kashmiri Pandits exodus, 'Shikara', was released. The film depicts exodus of Kashmiri Pandits and highlights their plight. The movie has brought back painful memories of the forceful displacement and 'genocide' of Kashmiri Pandits. Read more

Queen Elizabeth II approves UK government's Brexit bill

Queen Elizabeth II gave her formal assent Thursday for Britain to end its decades-long involvement in the European Union and seek a more independent but uncertain future at the end of the month. Read more

Bradley Cooper to star and direct Netflix's Leonard Bernstein biopic, an Oscar sure shot?

In big breaking news from Hollywood, Netflix is planning a biopic on Leonard Bernstein, the orchestra conductor, and composer of West Side Story. Read more

