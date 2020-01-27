Morning News Brief: 2020 Grammy Awards, Coronavirus death toll, and more

Courtesy: Reuters, AFP Photograph:( Agencies )
Top headlines of the morning.
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.
Coronavirus outbreak: China reports 2,744 confirmed cases, 80 deaths
Chinese health authorities announced Monday that 24 new fatalities have brought the death toll from the coronavirus outbreak to 80 and more than 2,744 have been infected so far. READ MORE
NBA legend Kobe Bryant and his daughter, Gianna, among 9 killed in a chopper crash in California
Former NBA star Kobe Bryant died on Sunday in a helicopter crash near Los Angeles, California. Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, also died in the crash, US media reports. READ MORE
Grammys 2020 Live Updates: Lizzo picks three awards, The Jonas brothers rock the night
Grammys 2020: The complete list of winners
The night's first act was by Lizzo and the awards ceremony is being hosted by Alicia Keys.READ MORE
Opinion: Iran crisis test drives fundaments of Donald Trump’s foreign policy
In his op-ed, Goldberg suggested that any new agreement with Iran could be ratified by the US Senate.READ MORE