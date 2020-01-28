Morning News Brief: 106 dead in China, US Court supports Trump's immigration rule and more

Coronavirus attack: Deadly virus outbreaks across the world which created panic in the past Photograph:( Reuters )
Top headlines of the morning.
Good morning. Here’s what you need to know to start your day with WION’s daily news brief.
China virus death toll passes 100 as US, Canada issue travel warning
The health commission of China's Hubei province said on Tuesday that 100 people had died from the virus as of January 27, according to an online statement. READ MORE
US top court supports Trump administration on immigrant welfare benefits
Donald Trump has made clamping down on immigrants a cornerstone of his presidency, and Monday's ruling is the latest by the Supreme Court in his favor. READ MORE
Watch: Iranian passenger plane slides off runway into highway, passengers safe
Opinion: Deradicalisation of youth in Jammu and Kashmir need of the hour
The government should adopt an approach that gives precedence to non-violence and dialogue can be the best insurance against intolerance and violence.READ MORE
Basketball champion Kobe Bryant: His life in pictures
Former NBA legend Kobe Bryant was killed in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles, California on Sunday. The tragic event killed all nine onboard including his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant. READ MORE
62nd Grammys Highlights: From Billie Eilish sweeping top awards to Kobe Bryant tribute
It was a starry night as expected at the 62nd Grammys but there was a sad nip in the air with basketball legend Kobe Bryant’s death news surfacing only a few hours before the music awards night kicked off.READ MORE