Mizoram Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The Mizoram legislative assembly elections were held on November 7. The tenure of the current Mizoram assembly expires on December 17, 2023. The state is currently governed by the Mizo National Front under Chief Minister Zoramthanga.



The northeastern state is witnessing a tight contest between the regional Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date

The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the ECI in various districts.

The state chief electoral officer, Madhup Vyas, announced that approximately 4,000 personnel will be involved in the counting process on the day of the results, as Mizoram ramps up preparations for the vote count on Sunday. He further said that all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms in the district's headquarters.

The last assembly elections in 2023 have concluded and now all eyes will be on the results that will be declared on December 3. Before the election results, people will be eager to know the exit poll results. Exit polls are voter surveys that are carried out by news organisations and other agencies to get information about how votes were cast in a specific election.

The exit poll predictions of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared after November 30.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November 2023 to elect all 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. In the 2018 elections, MNF won 26 out of 40 seats, with Congress bagging five and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning just one seat.

Mizoram Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters

Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent in the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in the state, ANI reported.

According to figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout decreased to 78.40 per cent this year from 80.03 per cent in the 2018 Mizoram election.

Mizoram Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date check Complete constituency-wise candidate list of MNF, Congress and BJP

Check Full constituency-wise candidate list of Mizoram Assembly elections

MNF candidates list

Serlui: Lalrinsanga Ralte

Kolasib: K. Lairinliana

Dampa: Lalrintluanga Sailo

Turial: K. Laldawngliana

Mamit: Er. H. Lalzirliana

Tuivawl: Lalchhandama Raite

Hachhek: Robert Romawia Royte

Tawi: Lalrinenga Sailo

Chalfilh: K. Lalhmangaiha

Aizawl North-I: R. Lalzirliana

Aizawl North-II: Vanlalsawma

Aizawl North-III: C. Lalmuanpuia

Aizawl East-I: Zoramthanga

Aizawl East-II: B. Lalawmpuii

Aizawl West-I: Zothantluanga

Aizawl West-II: Lalruatkima

Aizawl West-III: Er. K. Lalsawmvela

Aizawl South-1: K. Vanlalvena

Aizawl South-II: Denghmingthanga

Aizawl South-III: Dr. F. Lalnunmawia

Lengteng: Dr. L. Thangmawia

Tuichang: Tawnluia

Champhai North: Dr ZR Thiamsanaa

Champhai South: TJ Lalnuntluanga

East Tuipui: Ramthanmawia

Serchhip: J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng

Tuikum: Er. Lairinawma

Hrangturzo: Lalremruata Chhangte

South Tuipui: Dr. R. Lalthangliana

Lunglei North: Dr. Vanlaltanpuia

Lunglei East: Lawmawma Tochhawng

Lunglei West: C. Lalrinsanga

Lunglei South: Dr. K. Pachhunga

Thorang: Er. R. Rohmingliana

West Tuipui: Prova Chakma

Tuichawng: Rasik Mohan Chakma

Lawngtlai East: H. Biakzaua

Lawngtlai West: V. Zirsanga

Siaha HC: Lalmalsawma Zasai

Palak: KT Rokhaw

Congress candidates list

Hachhek-st – Lalrindika Ralte

Dampa-st – Lalhmingthanga Sailo

Mamit St – K Lalthanzama

Tuirial-st – Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau

Kolasib-st – S Lalrinawma

Serlui-st – Lalhmachhuana

Tuivawl-st – Rl Pianmawia

Chalfilh-st – Vanneihthanga

Tawi-st – Lalringliana Khiangte

Aizawl North- I –st – Lalnunmawia Chuaungo

Aizawl North-ii – St – R Lalrinmawia

Aizawl North-iii- St – Lal Thanzara

Aizawl East-i – Lalsanglura Ralte

Aizawl East-ii –st – Pc Lalhmingthanga

Aizawl West-i- St – R Lalbiakthanga

Aizawl West-ii-st – Dr Ngurdingliana

Aizawl West- Iii –st – Lalsawta

Aizawl South-i-st – Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu

Aizawl South-ii – St – Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka

Aizawl South-iii-st – Rosiamngheta

Lengteng-st – Lalhmingthanga Pachuau

Tuichang-st – C Lalhriatpuia

Champhai North-st – K Lalnunmawia

Champhai South-st – Dr Lallianchhunga

East Tuipui-st – C Lalnunthanga

Serchhip-st – R Vanlaltluanga

Tuikum-st – Tt Zothansanga

Hrangturzo-st – F Lalroenga

South Tuipui-st – C Laldintluanga

Lunglei North-st – Eric R Zomuanpuia

Lunglei East-st – Joseph Lalhimpuia

Lunglei West – Pc Lalthanliana

Thorang-st – Zodintluanga Ralte

West Tuipui-st – Nihar Kanti Chakma

Tuichawng-st – Hara Prasad Chakma

Lawngtlai West-st – C Ngunlianchunga

Lawngtlai East-st – H Zothangliana

Saiha-st – N Chakhai

Palak-st – Lp Junior

BJP Candidates list

Hachhek (ST): Malsawmtluanga

Dampa (ST): Vanlalhmuaka

Mamit (ST): Lalrinliana Sailo

Serlui (ST): Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar

Champhai North (ST): P. S. Zatluanga

Hrangturzo (ST): Lalmalsawma

Lunglei West (ST): R. Lalbiaktluangi

Thorang (ST): Shanti Bikash Chakma

West Tuipui (ST): T. Lalengthanga

Tuichawng (ST): Durjya Dhan Chakma

Saiha (ST): K. Beichhua

Palak (ST): K. Hrahmo\

Tuirial (ST): F. Vanhmingthanga

Kolasib (ST): R. Lalthangliana

Tuivawl (ST): Judy Zohmingliani

Chalfilh (ST): Dr. Zonuntluanga

Aizawl North-III (ST): Chawnghmingthanga

Aizawl South-I (ST): F Lalremsangi

Lengteng (ST): B Suanzalang

Serchhip (ST): K. Vanlalruati

Lunglei South (ST): T. Biaksailova