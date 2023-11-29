Mizoram Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: Total Candidates & Voters, number of seats all you need to know
Mizoram Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The Mizoram legislative assembly elections were held on November 7. The northeastern state is witnessing a tight contest between the regional Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).
Mizoram Assembly Elections Result 2023 Date: The Mizoram legislative assembly elections were held on November 7. The tenure of the current Mizoram assembly expires on December 17, 2023. The state is currently governed by the Mizo National Front under Chief Minister Zoramthanga.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date
The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the ECI in various districts.
The state chief electoral officer, Madhup Vyas, announced that approximately 4,000 personnel will be involved in the counting process on the day of the results, as Mizoram ramps up preparations for the vote count on Sunday. He further said that all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms in the district's headquarters.
The last assembly elections in 2023 have concluded and now all eyes will be on the results that will be declared on December 3. Before the election results, people will be eager to know the exit poll results. Exit polls are voter surveys that are carried out by news organisations and other agencies to get information about how votes were cast in a specific election.
The exit poll predictions of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared after November 30.
Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies
Legislative Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November 2023 to elect all 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. In the 2018 elections, MNF won 26 out of 40 seats, with Congress bagging five and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning just one seat.
Mizoram Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters
Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent in the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in the state, ANI reported.
According to figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout decreased to 78.40 per cent this year from 80.03 per cent in the 2018 Mizoram election.
MNF candidates list
Serlui: Lalrinsanga Ralte
Kolasib: K. Lairinliana
Dampa: Lalrintluanga Sailo
Turial: K. Laldawngliana
Mamit: Er. H. Lalzirliana
Tuivawl: Lalchhandama Raite
Hachhek: Robert Romawia Royte
Tawi: Lalrinenga Sailo
Chalfilh: K. Lalhmangaiha
Aizawl North-I: R. Lalzirliana
Aizawl North-II: Vanlalsawma
Aizawl North-III: C. Lalmuanpuia
Aizawl East-I: Zoramthanga
Aizawl East-II: B. Lalawmpuii
Aizawl West-I: Zothantluanga
Aizawl West-II: Lalruatkima
Aizawl West-III: Er. K. Lalsawmvela
Aizawl South-1: K. Vanlalvena
Aizawl South-II: Denghmingthanga
Aizawl South-III: Dr. F. Lalnunmawia
Lengteng: Dr. L. Thangmawia
Tuichang: Tawnluia
Champhai North: Dr ZR Thiamsanaa
Champhai South: TJ Lalnuntluanga
East Tuipui: Ramthanmawia
Serchhip: J. Malsawmzuala Vanchhawng
Tuikum: Er. Lairinawma
Hrangturzo: Lalremruata Chhangte
South Tuipui: Dr. R. Lalthangliana
Lunglei North: Dr. Vanlaltanpuia
Lunglei East: Lawmawma Tochhawng
Lunglei West: C. Lalrinsanga
Lunglei South: Dr. K. Pachhunga
Thorang: Er. R. Rohmingliana
West Tuipui: Prova Chakma
Tuichawng: Rasik Mohan Chakma
Lawngtlai East: H. Biakzaua
Lawngtlai West: V. Zirsanga
Siaha HC: Lalmalsawma Zasai
Palak: KT Rokhaw
Congress candidates list
Hachhek-st – Lalrindika Ralte
Dampa-st – Lalhmingthanga Sailo
Mamit St – K Lalthanzama
Tuirial-st – Dr Henry Zodinliana Pachuau
Kolasib-st – S Lalrinawma
Serlui-st – Lalhmachhuana
Tuivawl-st – Rl Pianmawia
Chalfilh-st – Vanneihthanga
Tawi-st – Lalringliana Khiangte
Aizawl North- I –st – Lalnunmawia Chuaungo
Aizawl North-ii – St – R Lalrinmawia
Aizawl North-iii- St – Lal Thanzara
Aizawl East-i – Lalsanglura Ralte
Aizawl East-ii –st – Pc Lalhmingthanga
Aizawl West-i- St – R Lalbiakthanga
Aizawl West-ii-st – Dr Ngurdingliana
Aizawl West- Iii –st – Lalsawta
Aizawl South-i-st – Vanlalawmpuii Chawngthu
Aizawl South-ii – St – Dr Lalmalsawma Nghaka
Aizawl South-iii-st – Rosiamngheta
Lengteng-st – Lalhmingthanga Pachuau
Tuichang-st – C Lalhriatpuia
Champhai North-st – K Lalnunmawia
Champhai South-st – Dr Lallianchhunga
East Tuipui-st – C Lalnunthanga
Serchhip-st – R Vanlaltluanga
Tuikum-st – Tt Zothansanga
Hrangturzo-st – F Lalroenga
South Tuipui-st – C Laldintluanga
Lunglei North-st – Eric R Zomuanpuia
Lunglei East-st – Joseph Lalhimpuia
Lunglei West – Pc Lalthanliana
Thorang-st – Zodintluanga Ralte
West Tuipui-st – Nihar Kanti Chakma
Tuichawng-st – Hara Prasad Chakma
Lawngtlai West-st – C Ngunlianchunga
Lawngtlai East-st – H Zothangliana
Saiha-st – N Chakhai
Palak-st – Lp Junior
BJP Candidates list
Hachhek (ST): Malsawmtluanga
Dampa (ST): Vanlalhmuaka
Mamit (ST): Lalrinliana Sailo
Serlui (ST): Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar
Champhai North (ST): P. S. Zatluanga
Hrangturzo (ST): Lalmalsawma
Lunglei West (ST): R. Lalbiaktluangi
Thorang (ST): Shanti Bikash Chakma
West Tuipui (ST): T. Lalengthanga
Tuichawng (ST): Durjya Dhan Chakma
Saiha (ST): K. Beichhua
Palak (ST): K. Hrahmo\
Tuirial (ST): F. Vanhmingthanga
Kolasib (ST): R. Lalthangliana
Tuivawl (ST): Judy Zohmingliani
Chalfilh (ST): Dr. Zonuntluanga
Aizawl North-III (ST): Chawnghmingthanga
Aizawl South-I (ST): F Lalremsangi
Lengteng (ST): B Suanzalang
Serchhip (ST): K. Vanlalruati
Lunglei South (ST): T. Biaksailova
(With inputs from agencies)