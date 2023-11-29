Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Check result date, number of seats, candidates & all you need to know

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: The Mizoram legislative assembly elections were held on November 7. The tenure of the current Mizoram assembly expires on December 17, 2023. The state is currently governed by the Mizo National Front under Chief Minister Zoramthanga.



The northeastern state is witnessing a tight contest between the regional Mizo National Front (MNF), the Zoram Peoples Movement (ZPM), the Congress, and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023 Result Date

The counting of votes for Mizoram assembly polls will take place on December 3 as decided by the ECI in various districts.

The state chief electoral officer, Madhup Vyas, announced that approximately 4,000 personnel will be involved in the counting process on the day of the results, as Mizoram ramps up preparations for the vote count on Sunday. He further said that all the EVMs are securely placed in the strong rooms in the district's headquarters.

The last assembly elections in 2023 have concluded and now all eyes will be on the results that will be declared on December 3. Before the election results, people will be eager to know the exit poll results. Exit polls are voter surveys that are carried out by news organisations and other agencies to get information about how votes were cast in a specific election.

The exit poll predictions of assembly elections 2023 of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana, Chhattisgarh and Mizoram will be declared after November 30.

Mizoram Assembly Elections 2023: Number of Constituencies

Legislative Assembly elections were held in Mizoram on 7 November 2023 to elect all 40 members of the Mizoram Legislative Assembly. In the 2018 elections, MNF won 26 out of 40 seats, with Congress bagging five and the Bharatiya Janata Party winning just one seat.

Mizoram Elections 2023: Total Candidates & Voters

Mizoram saw a voter turnout of 78.40 per cent in the single-phase election for 40 assembly seats in the state, ANI reported.

According to figures from the Election Commission of India (ECI), the overall voter turnout decreased to 78.40 per cent this year from 80.03 per cent in the 2018 Mizoram election.