Minor explosion reported near Israel embassy in Delhi

Multiple reports have confirmed a blast near the embassy of Israel in New Delhi on Friday evening. The low intensity explosion occurred near the embassy happened while the Beating Retreat ceremony was underway at Rajpath just about 2 kilometres away.

Delhi Police said that the explosion took place at a pavement, and caused damage to the windscreen of four to five cars.

Fire brigade, SWAT and forensic teams rushed to the spot soon after the incident that took place at around 5 pm.

"Multiple police teams have been rushed to the spot. It is yet to be ascertained the kind of material that exploded," a senior police officer told IANS.

The blast has been, by a few media reports, attributed to an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).

As per fire department information, they received the call at 5.11 pm. "The mirrors of two to three cars are broken. Three fire tenders were rushed to the spot," another official told PTI.

The embassy is on APJ Abdul Kalam Road.

No injury has so far been reported.

The area has been cordoned off, and an investigation is underway.