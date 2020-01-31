MIlitants open fire at toll plaza in Jammu, one killed

At least one militant killed after a group attacked a police team at a toll plaza in Jammu's Nagrota.

The militants attacked cops at a toll plaza in Nagrota on the outskirts of Jammu, where one militant was killed and a policeman received injuries, officials said.

After the incident, Jammu-Srinagar National Highway was shut down.

This is the first attack in the valley after the Centre revoked Article 370, which granted special status to the erstwhile state on August 5 last year.

Nagrota, which has an Indian Army cantonment, is the same area where terrorists disguised as policemen stormed a military camp and killed seven soldiers.

(with inputs from agencies)

